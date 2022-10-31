Read full article on original website
Emerson sells a majority stake in Climate Technologies
Emerson on Monday announced an agreement to sell a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business, including the Copeland plant in Lebanon, to private equity funds managed by Blackstone. The transaction values Climate Technologies at $14 billion. According to a spokesperson for Emerson, the plant in Lebanon is part of Copeland and all Copeland facilities are included in the sale. Charlotte Boyd of FleishmanHillard, speaking for Emerson, said they do not currently foresee any changes for the Lebanon facility. “While we do not anticipate any impact and know Blackstone is excited about the strong business and talent across Copeland, Blackstone will have the majority stake in the Copeland business once the transaction closes, so they would be best equipped to address any questions at that time,” she said in an email to the Record. For more on this story see the LCR.
lebanonmissouri.org
Allen Building acquired by St. Louis developer
Developers planning to renovate the 70,000-square-foot Allen Building property, at 200 East Commercial Street in downtown Lebanon, reached another milestone Tuesday with the official ownership acquisition of the property. The building is now owned by Allen Lofts, LP, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Capstone Development Group. The developer took ownership...
speedonthewater.com
Performance Powerboats In Motion With Process Refinements And More
During the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last week, Brett Manire, the co-owner of Performance Boat Center, reported selling another Performance Powerboats 420 catamaran. That brings the number of orders for the multi-brand, Osage Beach, Mo.-headquartered dealership’s new 42-footer to eight so far and, according to Johnny Bauer, who is spearheading the development of the Performance Powerboats catamaran brand, the company has another half-dozen orders for 36-footers.
fourstateshomepage.com
$300 million family resort planned for Missouri
Oasis at Lakeport to become "premier Osage Beach tourist destination" OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The formal submission for plans to build a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks was submitted to Osage Beach this week. Saint Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development announced the submission of plans. The development will be called Oasis at Lakeport. In 2021, the Lakeport property (Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge) was acquired by Big Thunder Marine. Plans include the development of a family friendly tourist destination, with construction slated to break ground in 2023 and open in summer 2024.
myozarksonline.com
Southwest Missouri Meat Processor Gets Grant
As part of the Biden administration’s investment in local meat processing, the USDA will distribute $73 million to processors across several states. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says Missouri-based Zimmerman Meats, with locations in Summersville, Salem, and Marshfield will receive $730,000…. The business is in the midst of a long-range...
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
myozarksonline.com
A three-vehicle traffic pileup Monday afternoon on Highway 5, seven miles north of Lebanon
A three-vehicle traffic pileup Monday afternoon on Highway 5, seven miles north of Lebanon, sent two people to the hospital suffering from moderate injuries. The chain reaction pileup occurred when an unknown vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 5. A 2018 Ford Escape, driven by 63-year-old Gregory A. Roth of Moline, Illinois, skidded to avoid hitting the unknown vehicle. A 2005 Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Emily N. Mc Gghgy of Lebanon, began skidding when brakes were applied. A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 42-year-old Lea M. Russell of Eldridge, also began skidding and struck the Mc Ggghy in the rear.
myozarksonline.com
The City of Richland is seeking applications for the City Clerk’s position
The City of Richland is seeking applications for the City Clerk’s position. Among the many duties, a City Clerk must safely and properly keep all records belonging to the city entrusted in his or her care, take part in and supervise the preparation of city tax billing records, and provide clerical and administrative support to the City Administrator.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
myozarksonline.com
Speak Your Peace Civility Project continues in November with “Care for Others.”
The Speak Your Peace Civility Project continues in November with “Care for Others.” The yearlong program, which kicked off in January by the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is designed to help people navigate social media effectively while reminding people to be respectful when using social media platforms. In October, we featured our topic “Respect Others.” Respecting others embodies the entire person, which means we must respect others’ decisions, opinions, time, and space. Respecting others is in a sense allowing space for others to live, function, and grow. During the month of November, we are reminded of Thanksgiving and it also leads us into the Holiday season. In November the program will continue to share from the category of “Be the Difference” with the topic of “Care for Others.” Then, in December, it will move on to “Think the Best.” The Chamber plans to post interactive reminders each week to its Facebook page. “We encourage people to visit our page for tutorials, open discussion, and success stories,” Executive Director Cecilia Murray said. “The program is a great way for parents and families to discuss proper social media etiquette with their children.” For Speak Your Peace updates, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber/ #SpeakYourPeace #ChoosingCivility #BetheDifference #CareforOthers.
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
myozarksonline.com
Hometown Hero Nomination Period open
The Lebanon Area Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Hometown Heroes, for the event coming up in April. Lebanon Area Foundation Executive Director Melinda Fries said they are looking for nominations of individuals who have made a positive impact on the community…. My Ozarks Online · Pb11012204melinda Fries...
Playoff games adjusted to beat storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story. Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain. Here are some of the changes to the scheduling: Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff) […]
ksmu.org
Greene County residents can expect an increase on personal property tax this year. Here's why.
Correction: A previous version of this story said that the fee for credit and debit payments was 3 percent. This story has been updated to reflect that the rate is 2 percent for credit cards and 1.5 percent for debit card payments. During a press conference on Nov. 2, Greene...
KRMS Radio
Issue of Short-Term Rentals Comes to Screeching Halt in Lake Ozark
The possibility of short-term rentals being allowed to operate in Lake Ozark is an apparent dead issue…at least for the time being. About 40 people showed up Wednesday afternoon for a planning and zoning committee meeting to consider the issue which proponents claim would increase the city’s tax revenue.
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville authorities are thrilled with the success of this year’s Pumpkin Fest
Halloween has come and gone, and Waynesville authorities are thrilled with the success of this year’s Pumpkin Fest. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says he was most pleased with the sheer turnout of people. My Ozarks Online · Pumpkinturnout. Wilson also said the good weather and the...
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
