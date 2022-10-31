Read full article on original website
Time change means changing the batteries in smoke alarms
On Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Missourians will be changing the time to Central Standard Time, which means clocks will be set back one hour. Each year this is also a time designated to make sure that there are working smoke detectors in your home. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider reminds everyone to test their smoke alarm and change the batteries when you change the time….
Scholarships Available For Law Enforcement Candidates
The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. The scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to...
State Health Insurance Rates Released
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance released health insurance rates for 2023. Anthony Morabith reports.
Attorney Sam Hamra, owner of two restaurants in St. Robert, gets keys to the city from the Mayor of Springfield
A Springfield businessman who owns two restaurant franchises in St. Robert, Sam Hamra, was presented Keys to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken Mc Clure at a ceremony Monday. Hamra is an attorney and founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country. The son of a Lebanese immigrant, Hamra was born and grew up in Steele, Missouri, graduated from Gulf Coast Military Academy, earned degrees from the University of Missouri in business and law, and served as an officer in the U. S. Army. He was appointed by the President to serve as U. S. Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Missouri from 1997-to-2003 and was instrumental in spearheading the expansion of Fort Leonard Wood at that time. Hamra Enterprises owns and operates Domino’s Pizza and Wendy’s in St. Robert.
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.”
The Waynesville R-VI school district was featured in an article presented in the November 2022 edition of “America’s Defense Communities Magazine.” The article, titled “Enhancing Early Childhood Education in Fort Leonard Wood,” featured information about the recently opened Parker Educational Center. It includes a preschool, community rooms, and an area for school board meetings, and was made possible by a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant. In addition to the article, the magazine also posted a photo from the Community Salute to Service, an event that recognizes students that are going into service from around the region and is hosted by the Waynesville school district. An accompanying article celebrates area school districts in the four-county region surrounding Fort Leonard Wood for their positive contributions to the quality of life for military families.
Political Science Professor Expects Ho Hum Missouri Election
Voters across the country are getting ready to cast ballots in next week’s mid-term elections. While there are many exciting races in various parts of the country, here in Missouri it’s looking like more of a snooze-fest, according to Doctor Terry Smith, political science professor at Columbia College:
