High pressure setting up shop for another day, light southerly breezes keep temps in a pleasant mid 60’s range for afternoon highs after morning lows in the low 40’s. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved back to Rhode Island and settled in Johnston, where he grew up until graduating from Lyndon State College in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. As a child John always wanted to know how air moved, and he ran towards, not away from, thunder and lighting and various other ominous weather phenomena. He returned in 2001 to the old family neighborhood of Elmhurst where the McCabe’s, Donnelly’s, Walker’s and Callan’s have been since after the Civil War.

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO