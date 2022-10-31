ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

D-1 women’s realignment: Which teams are in new homes?

There are still three months to go before new Division 1 women’s lacrosse seasons begin, and it will be a different set-up than it was a year ago. Unlike the Division 1 men’s landscape, which saw two new conferences begin sponsoring the sport and two others drop it, realignment on the women’s side is more modest, though it is significant.
Top Uncommitted 2024: 4 Leaf Lacrosse has attacking talent

Commitments from the 2024 class come in every day. At last count, there were more than 80 juniors from the region who had picked their colleges. There are scores of players still searching for their collegiate homes. Several club teams are helping their players navigate the wild world of fall recruiting.

