Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WKRN
Jelly Roll working on youth outreach
Singer Jelly Roll is doing what he can to reach out to Nashville area youths. Singer Jelly Roll is doing what he can to reach out to Nashville area youths. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. TN bus driver arrested on drug charges. TN...
WKRN
Family wakes to 5 cars on fire
A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. A Lebanon family is fearful after finding five of their cars on fire - a fire they believe was intentionally set. Teen charged with carjacking pizza guy at gunpoint.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
WKRN
VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout's trailer, camping gear stolen
A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back. VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear …. A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping...
WKRN
New data shows big hotel comeback in Nashville
A new report shows Nashville's hotels are doing better than almost every other city in the country when it comes to recovering from the pandemic. A new report shows Nashville's hotels are doing better than almost every other city in the country when it comes to recovering from the pandemic.
WKRN
MNPD searching for theft, burglary suspect
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium. Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium on May 19, 2023. Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation. Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium …. Two legendary musicians plan to...
WKRN
Extremely critical blood shortage
Blood assurance asks hospitals to delay some elective surgeries. Blood assurance asks hospitals to delay some elective surgeries. Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation. Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium …. Two legendary musicians plan to partner up for a special show...
WKRN
Teen shot at AirBnb party
A 14-year-old was shot during a party at an AirBnb in East Nashville. A 14-year-old was shot during a party at an AirBnb in East Nashville. Two teens are facing felony vandalism charges after police say they caused up to $200,000 of damages to a home. Oil giant has $42B...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
thecountrynote.com
Travis Tritt Cancels November 2022 Shows Due to Knee Injury
Nashville, Tenn. – Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled due to a knee injury. Tritt released a statement, saying: “I have been experiencing severe pain in my left knee for the past few weeks due to a possible torn meniscus. With short buts of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and War Hippies.
WKRN
Charges after golf cart crash on Halloween
Suspect arrested, facing murder charge in connection …. Markarion Cole, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Kane County, Illinois. Police believe Cole is responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams. Tannehill’s effectiveness this week will determine …. Tannehill's effectiveness this week will determine Sunday start vs Chiefs. Family...
WKRN
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road. Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads …. A family with...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Songwriters for Southwest Florida
Oil giant Saudi Aramco is reporting a $42 billion profit for its third quarter. Deadly I-24 shooting investigation in Robertson County. The TBI said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11. Toddler among 14 injured in Chicago shooting. As many as 14 people were...
smithcountyinsider.com
Schedule of 2022 Christmas Parades in Smith County and surrounding areas
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Smith County and the Upper Cumberland area! As we continue into the Christmas season, several area Christmas Parades will be held for you to enjoy. The Carthage Christmas Parade is the first in the lineup, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on...
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
WKRN
Lawmakers weigh in on abortion in Tennessee
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium. Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium on May 19, 2023. Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation. Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium …. Two legendary musicians plan to...
WKRN
Officer injured during police pursuit in Memphis
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium. Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium on May 19, 2023. Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation. Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium …. Two legendary musicians plan to...
WKRN
NTSB releases report after Brentwood plane crash
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads …. A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road. Increase in TN...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: MNPD’s Police Response Team
Have you heard of alternative police response? It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to free up officers and responds to non-emergency calls. News 2 honors those working this program by helping with police response in non-emergency situations. WKRN’s Davis Nolan talks to Lieutenant Ed...
Comments / 0