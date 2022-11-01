Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
visitphilly.com
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
Delaware County cancer survivor to throw out 1st pitch of Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First pitches for Tuesday night's Game 3 will be from Philly sports legends. On Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend Game 4 for the annual tradition of honoring cancer patients and MLB's partnership with Stand Up To Cancer.Biden will be joined by a former patient from Delaware County who will throw a ceremonial first pitch.This is the dream of a lifetime come true for a Phillies fan from Ridley Township. He's now a cancer survivor who gets the special honor on Wednesday night.Grace Park Elementary School in Ridley Township held a Phillies pep rally on...
knightcrier.org
Grease for peace
GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
fox61.com
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
Cape Gazette
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, devoted matriarch, award-winning quilter
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, 88, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Marlene was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Alice Grace (Mitchell) and Earle (Boots) Bruce Galloway. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work as a secretary at Fraim Senior Center, in addition to being a tireless homemaker for her five children. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Marlene was an award-winning quilter and her sewing talents ranged from Barbie doll clothes to intricate dresses and clothes for her entire family. A fabulous knitter, family and friends welcomed home newborns dressed in outfits made by Marlene. She loved beach time, reading, held her own fishing, and was quite the dancer and bowler. Marlene also kept busy before and after retirement with her friends in Cleland Heights, the Crestmoor Pool gang, her fellow St. E’s volunteers, and of course, her quilting friends at Claymore Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony J. Sosnowik.
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
