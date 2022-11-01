Read full article on original website
Related
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
What Causes Red Ear Syndrome
Red ear syndrome (RES) refers to a series of burning sensations and reddening of the external ear, as per a 2013 study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. The condition has remained a mystery since it was first discovered in 1994. In fact, its prevalence is unknown, and it appears to be a rare disorder, with only about 100 published cases in the medical literature. Furthermore, opinions are divided about the classification and treatment of red ear syndrome, according to the American Academy of Dermatologists Association (AAD).
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What is sick sinus syndrome?
Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Medical News Today
What to know about Horner’s syndrome
Horner’s syndrome is a rare condition that affects the face. Symptoms typically affect only one side of the face, and may include a drooping eyelid, a constricted pupil, and the absence of facial sweating. Horner’s syndrome occurs due to a interruption anywhere along the sympathetic nerve pathway from the...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome
Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
ahajournals.org
Clinical Characteristics, Incidences, and Mortality Rates for Type A and B Aortic Dissections: A Nationwide Danish Population-Based Cohort Study From 1996 to 2016
Population-based epidemiologic studies of aortic dissections (ADs) are needed. This study aimed to report clinical characteristics, incidences, and mortality rates for adult patients admitted to Danish hospitals with type A AD (TAAD) or type B AD (TBAD) from 1996 through 2016. METHODS:. We conducted a nationwide, population-based register study. All...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
ahajournals.org
2022 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Aortic Disease: A Report of the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines
The “2022 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Aortic Disease” provides recommendations to guide clinicians in the diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease across its multiple clinical presentation subsets (ie, asymptomatic, stable symptomatic, and acute aortic syndromes).
reviewofoptometry.com
COPD Associated with Ocular Changes
COPD patients show vascular differences on OCT-A. Photo: Lori Mandy Pennington, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although COPD primarily affects the lungs, the natural course of the disease seems to also encompass tissues of the eye, as indicated by one recent study. The work aimed to record retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and vascular density alterations in the retina and optic disc caused by the disease. Effects on the tissues were more pronounced in cases of severe COPD, and additional pronounced effects were seen in the areas of the deep capillary plexus and the radial peripapillary capillary plexus.
2minutemedicine.com
Laryngeal mask airway is suitable method for surfactant administration in infants with respiratory distress syndrome
1. In a randomized controlled trial, laryngeal mask airway (LMA) surfactant administration was associated with lower rates of early failure and less surfactant reflux than endotracheal tube (ETT) surfactant administration. 2. LMA and ETT surfactant administration did not differ in terms of adverse events during treatment, clinical outcomes, or risk...
ahajournals.org
Hippo-Yap Signaling Maintains Sinoatrial Node Homeostasis
The sinoatrial node (SAN) functions as the pacemaker of the heart, initiating rhythmic heartbeats. Despite its importance, the SAN is one of the most poorly understood cardiac entities because of its small size and complex composition and function. The Hippo signaling pathway is a molecular signaling pathway fundamental to heart development and regeneration. Although abnormalities of the Hippo pathway are associated with cardiac arrhythmias in human patients, the role of this pathway in the SAN is unknown.
ahajournals.org
Substrate Ablation by Multivein, Multiballoon Coronary Venous Ethanol for Refractory Ventricular Tachycardia in Structural Heart Disease
Ablation of ventricular tachycardia (VT) in the setting of structural heart disease often requires extensive substrate elimination that is not always achievable by endocardial radiofrequency ablation. Epicardial ablation is not always feasible. Case reports suggest that venous ethanol ablation (VEA) through a multiballoon, multivein approach can lead to effective substrate ablation, but large data sets are lacking.
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
Comments / 0