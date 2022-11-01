Red ear syndrome (RES) refers to a series of burning sensations and reddening of the external ear, as per a 2013 study published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. The condition has remained a mystery since it was first discovered in 1994. In fact, its prevalence is unknown, and it appears to be a rare disorder, with only about 100 published cases in the medical literature. Furthermore, opinions are divided about the classification and treatment of red ear syndrome, according to the American Academy of Dermatologists Association (AAD).

