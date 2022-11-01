Read full article on original website
Related
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
ahajournals.org
The Effects of Angiotensin Receptor-Neprilysin Inhibition on Major Coronary Events in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction: Insights From the PARADISE-MI Trial
In patients who survive an acute myocardial infarction (AMI), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors decrease the risk of subsequent major cardiovascular events. Whether angiotensin-receptor blockade and neprilysin inhibition with sacubitril/valsartan reduce major coronary events more effectively than angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors in high-risk patients with recent AMI remains unknown. We aimed to compare the effects of sacubitril/valsartan on coronary outcomes in patients with AMI.
ahajournals.org
Substrate Ablation by Multivein, Multiballoon Coronary Venous Ethanol for Refractory Ventricular Tachycardia in Structural Heart Disease
Ablation of ventricular tachycardia (VT) in the setting of structural heart disease often requires extensive substrate elimination that is not always achievable by endocardial radiofrequency ablation. Epicardial ablation is not always feasible. Case reports suggest that venous ethanol ablation (VEA) through a multiballoon, multivein approach can lead to effective substrate ablation, but large data sets are lacking.
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in Association With Crohn Disease
A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.
ahajournals.org
2022 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Aortic Disease: A Report of the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines
The “2022 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Aortic Disease” provides recommendations to guide clinicians in the diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease across its multiple clinical presentation subsets (ie, asymptomatic, stable symptomatic, and acute aortic syndromes).
ahajournals.org
Clinical Characteristics, Incidences, and Mortality Rates for Type A and B Aortic Dissections: A Nationwide Danish Population-Based Cohort Study From 1996 to 2016
Population-based epidemiologic studies of aortic dissections (ADs) are needed. This study aimed to report clinical characteristics, incidences, and mortality rates for adult patients admitted to Danish hospitals with type A AD (TAAD) or type B AD (TBAD) from 1996 through 2016. METHODS:. We conducted a nationwide, population-based register study. All...
Medical News Today
Fibromuscular dysplasia: Treatment, symptoms, and causes
Fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD) is a rare vascular disease that causes extra cells to grow within the walls of a person’s arteries. This can cause the arteries to narrow and may cause them to tear. FMD can affect different arteries and cause a variety of signs and symptoms. This article...
ahajournals.org
Manganese-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Takotsubo Syndrome
Takotsubo syndrome is an acute cardiac emergency characterized by transient left ventricular systolic dysfunction typically following a stressful event. Despite its rapidly rising incidence, its pathophysiology remains poorly understood. Takotsubo syndrome may pass unrecognized, especially if timely diagnostic imaging is not performed. Defective myocardial calcium homeostasis is a central cause of contractile dysfunction and has not been explored in takotsubo syndrome. We aimed to investigate myocardial calcium handling using manganese-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging during the acute and recovery phases of takotsubo syndrome.
Comments / 0