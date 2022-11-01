Ischemic stroke remains a leading cause of morbidity and disability around the world. The sequelae of serious neurological damage are irreversible due to body’s own limited repair capacity. However, endogenous neurogenesis induced by cerebral ischemia plays a critical role in the repair and regeneration of impaired neural cells after ischemic brain injury. mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) kinase has been suggested to regulate neural stem cells ability to self-renew and differentiate into proliferative daughter cells, thus leading to improved cell growth, proliferation, and survival. In this review, we summarized the current evidence to support that mTOR signaling pathways may enhance neurogenesis, angiogenesis, and synaptic plasticity following cerebral ischemia, which could highlight the potential of mTOR to be a viable therapeutic target for the treatment of ischemic brain injury.

1 DAY AGO