ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Phys.org
GPCR signaling coordinates inter-tissue mitochondrial stress communication in C. elegans
The nervous system is essential for coordinating the organismal stress response. Neurons with mitochondrial stresses could release signals and communicate with the peripheral tissues to activate the organismal-wide mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) for fitness adaptation. G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play important role in transmitting various extracellular signals into cells, and...
ahajournals.org
Substrate Ablation by Multivein, Multiballoon Coronary Venous Ethanol for Refractory Ventricular Tachycardia in Structural Heart Disease
Ablation of ventricular tachycardia (VT) in the setting of structural heart disease often requires extensive substrate elimination that is not always achievable by endocardial radiofrequency ablation. Epicardial ablation is not always feasible. Case reports suggest that venous ethanol ablation (VEA) through a multiballoon, multivein approach can lead to effective substrate ablation, but large data sets are lacking.
ahajournals.org
Clinical Characteristics, Incidences, and Mortality Rates for Type A and B Aortic Dissections: A Nationwide Danish Population-Based Cohort Study From 1996 to 2016
Population-based epidemiologic studies of aortic dissections (ADs) are needed. This study aimed to report clinical characteristics, incidences, and mortality rates for adult patients admitted to Danish hospitals with type A AD (TAAD) or type B AD (TBAD) from 1996 through 2016. METHODS:. We conducted a nationwide, population-based register study. All...
ahajournals.org
The Effects of Angiotensin Receptor-Neprilysin Inhibition on Major Coronary Events in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction: Insights From the PARADISE-MI Trial
In patients who survive an acute myocardial infarction (AMI), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors decrease the risk of subsequent major cardiovascular events. Whether angiotensin-receptor blockade and neprilysin inhibition with sacubitril/valsartan reduce major coronary events more effectively than angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors in high-risk patients with recent AMI remains unknown. We aimed to compare the effects of sacubitril/valsartan on coronary outcomes in patients with AMI.
News-Medical.net
Vimentin is an important co-receptor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
A recent iScience journal study reports that cell-surface vimentin functions as a co-receptor for the entry of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) into host cells to facilitate infection. Thus, targeting vimentin may provide a unique strategy for preventing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Vimentin is an...
technologynetworks.com
CD8+ T Cell Effector and Memory Functions Controlled by Protein Kinase CK2 During Infection
The protein kinase CK2 is involved in a wide range of biological processes and cellular functions, including inflammatory responses and pathologies associated with inflammation. Also, its aberrant expression and activity are characteristic of many cancers. Yet the basic function of CK2 in CD8+ immune T cells has remained completely unknown.
peerj.com
Cinnamaldehyde regulates mitochondrial quality against hydrogen peroxide induced apoptosis in mouse lung mesenchymal stem cells via the PINK1/Parkin signaling pathway
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits using, remixing, and building upon the work non-commercially, as long as it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
ahajournals.org
mTOR (Mammalian Target of Rapamycin): Hitting the Bull’s Eye for Enhancing Neurogenesis After Cerebral Ischemia?
Ischemic stroke remains a leading cause of morbidity and disability around the world. The sequelae of serious neurological damage are irreversible due to body’s own limited repair capacity. However, endogenous neurogenesis induced by cerebral ischemia plays a critical role in the repair and regeneration of impaired neural cells after ischemic brain injury. mTOR (mammalian target of rapamycin) kinase has been suggested to regulate neural stem cells ability to self-renew and differentiate into proliferative daughter cells, thus leading to improved cell growth, proliferation, and survival. In this review, we summarized the current evidence to support that mTOR signaling pathways may enhance neurogenesis, angiogenesis, and synaptic plasticity following cerebral ischemia, which could highlight the potential of mTOR to be a viable therapeutic target for the treatment of ischemic brain injury.
News-Medical.net
Investigating the role of the gut-to-brain axis in defensive responses
In a recent study published in Cell Reports, the researchers investigated the function of the gut-to-brain axis in defensive responses induced by toxins. Over the past few decades, there has been a lot of research on the neurobiology of toxin-induced defense reactions. Studies reveal that a gut-to-brain axis is associated with toxin-induced vomiting and nausea. There are significant questions that need to be addressed regarding the mechanics underlying the gut-to-brain axis.
Medical News Today
Heart disease: Battery-free pacemaker uses light to regulate heartbeat
An estimated 5% of people worldwide have an abnormal heartbeat, and almost three people in every 1,000 have a pacemaker fitted. New research has led to the development of a new device with an onboard computer that can provide real-time sensing and heart stimulation in mice. The device uses light...
MedicalXpress
New research discovers new role for blood clotting protein in triggering inflammation
Research by Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered a new role for the blood clotting protein known as von Willebrand Factor (VWF), which could lead to the development of new treatments for patients with inflammatory and blood clotting disorders. Published in...
News-Medical.net
Study provides new set of targets for drug therapies to combat chronic inflammatory diseases
Innate lymphoid cells are a recently discovered family of white blood cells that reside in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, airways and other barrier tissues of the body. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) have an essential role in protecting these tissues from parasitic infections as well as damage associated with allergic inflammation and asthma, according to a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers.
