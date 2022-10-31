ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Minnesota Crookston Men's Basketball Heads to North Dakota State For Lone Exhibition Game Before Regular Season

By University of Minnesota Crookston Athletics
goldeneaglesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldeneaglesports.com

North Dakota State Pulls Away in Second Half for Exhibition Win over Minnesota Crookston

Fargo, N.D. – Minnesota Crookston men's basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season and the Bryan Beamish era with an exhibition game at North Dakota State. Minnesota Crookston trailed by eight at the half, but the Bison proved why they are a traditional power in the Summit League, outscoring the Golden Eagles 60-34 in the second half for the 98-64 victory in both teams lone exhibition play.
FARGO, ND
1520 The Ticket

Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire

Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
BARNESVILLE, MN
KNOX News Radio

UND: More human remains found, including at medical school

UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Man found dead in grass fire in western Minnesota

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO)—A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in western Minneasota’s Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. Berquist was found dead near the Red River on Sunday, October 30. George Ortiz, Joseph M. Poitra and David Reyneros were arrested in Fargo on November 1. Ortiz...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.
willmarradio.com

Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville

(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
BARNESVILLE, MN
kfgo.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jake Krumm of West Fargo has serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 66th Street...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy