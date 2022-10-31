Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visits OCFS event in Albany
Founding member of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday.
Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
WTOP
What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)
What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
WUSA9 talks state of crime, youth offenders with DC Police Chief Contee
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee joined WUSA9's Larry Miller Monday to talk about crime in the city, what the chief has observed and what progress the department hopes to see moving forward. Contee specified that the department is continuing to focus on violent crime. He said, despite...
