Albany, NY

Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

RFK Stadium seats officially on sale for up to $500

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The official launch of the Farewell RFK Stadium project was announced on Thursday along with the sale of a selection of stadium seats. Events DC says the project aims to celebrate and honor the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue, while also sharing timely updates regarding ongoing demolition activities.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcpolicycenter.org

Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown

Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC

More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise

Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
ncsha.org

DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village

Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)

What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
WASHINGTON, DC

