US News and World Report

China's Factory Activity Set to Stall in October Reuters Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely showed no growth in October, with production hit by COVID-19 restrictions and as exports moderate on slowing global demand, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was forecast at 50.0 in October, a touch lower than 50.1...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to U.S. customers who shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 4.2% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
MySanAntonio

This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities

Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
Business Insider

Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders

As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
WBRE

Mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Mortgage rates dipped slightly last week for the first time in more than two months amid the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight with inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).  The MBA’s weekly survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate falling to 7.06 percent, down from 7.16 a week earlier, and applications decreasing for the sixth straight week. Rates, however, remained near the highest level in […]

