Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down.
US News and World Report
China's Factory Activity Set to Stall in October Reuters Poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely showed no growth in October, with production hit by COVID-19 restrictions and as exports moderate on slowing global demand, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was forecast at 50.0 in October, a touch lower than 50.1...
China COVID cases highest since Aug, Beijing vows to stay the course
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 cases hit their highest in two and a half months on Thursday after the health authority stuck by its strict containment policy, dampening investor hopes for an easing of curbs battering the world's number two economy.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to U.S. customers who shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 4.2% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets
In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
The housing market has a big disconnect that can't last, and prices for new homes have a long way to fall, analyst says
A disconnect between sales of new homes and mortgage demand is not sustainable, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson said its likely reflects buyers rushing to lock in deals before mortgage rates climb higher. Meanwhile, prices for new homes "have a long way to fall before the market...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
Mortgages could spike again as interest rates set for biggest rise since 1980s
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s on Thursday as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households. In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push...
Mortgage rates fall for first time in months
Mortgage rates dipped slightly last week for the first time in more than two months amid the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight with inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The MBA’s weekly survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate falling to 7.06 percent, down from 7.16 a week earlier, and applications decreasing for the sixth straight week. Rates, however, remained near the highest level in […]
