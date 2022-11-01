ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Markets Insider

The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says

The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement – What to Expect

Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
kitco.com

Economists still doubt the Fed will announce a slowdown in rate hikes

(Kitco News) With the fourth three-quarter point rate hike already priced in by the markets, investors are zeroing in on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and any hints that a slowdown in rate hikes is coming. But according to many economists, the markets are over-pricing the potential pivot.

