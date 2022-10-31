Read full article on original website
Days Gone By Week of Oct. 31, 2022
A dago’s buggy load of merchandise was upset at the Great Northern depot at train time this morning. The animal was not used to passenger trains, apparently, and in turning around to get away from it the buggy was upset and dry goods and notions flew in every direction. The horse was caught before it ran away.
Pipestone County Commissioners Meeting Minutes – Oct. 11, 2022
The Pipestone County Commissioners met with Chairman Les Nath, Commissioners Chris Hollingsworth, Luke Johnson, Dallas Roskamp, and Dan Wildermuth. County Administrator Steve Ewing was also present. Chairman Nath called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. AGENDA. Motion by Hollingsworth, seconded by...
Christopher “Chris” Wussow
Christopher “Chris” Wussow, 45, rural Lake Benton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident near Elkton, S.D. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 28 at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone with Pastor Ethanie Schmidt officiating. Honorary casket bearers were...
Daniel Baustian
Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone with Msgr. Gerald Kosse officiating. Honorary casket bearers were...
Church Directory for the Week of Nov. 2-10, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
Eleanor Maxine Crozier Jacobson
Eleanor Maxine Crozier Jacobson, born May 5, 1929 in Russell, Minn., to Edward Sherman Crozier and Ella Litka Crozier, died October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. In her own words:. “Being born just before the first stock market crash was a precarious beginning. Things began to look up when Dad...
