ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
People

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time

In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.

