ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!
Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Hallow-eek! Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Boo! Many celebrities go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying. Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still...
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Popculture
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
Megan Fox's Halloween Costume With Machine Gun Kelly Is So Extra & Christians Are Furious
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really stirring the pot with their couple's Halloween costume, and the Christian community is particularly pissed off about it. MGK dressed up as a priest for his Halloween costume on Sunday, and while it's not clear what Megan Fox was supposed to be, she was definitely going for a "sexy" something.
