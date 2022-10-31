ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Winter House stars Carl and Lindsay Marshalls' commercial has fans talking

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are one of Winter House’s most-loved couples and fans have been talking about the Marshalls commercial they featured in recently. The pair got engaged in August 2020 after trying their luck at finding love on television. Carl confirmed his romance with Lindsay in January...
VERMONT STATE
Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping scenes - Physical blows with Kylie to THAT cucumber

If you have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than a decade, you’d know that Kendall Jenner is considered the least problematic sister. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her iconic moments in the reality series. Celebrating the supermodel’s 27th birthday, Reality Titbit brings you the most jaw-dropping scenes from the likes of Kendall Jenner.
Shauna Rae goes on date with 'inspiring' firefighter who shares her diagnosis

Shauna Rae is back for season 2 of her TLC show. I Am Shauna Rae follows her personal, dating and professional life after she survived a rare form of brain cancer as a child that left her navigating life in the body of an eight-year-old. During the season premiere, Shauna...
Pauly D and Nikki's Halloween snap proves engagement rumors aren't true

After finding fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Pauly D and the other cast members’ love lives are often in the media spotlight. In 2022, many of Pauly D’s fans want to know whether the DJ is engaged so let’s find out if he’s put a ring on his girlfriend Nikki’s finger.
Love Is Blind season 3 fans want to know who's still together after marriage

A new season of Love Is Blind is back on Netflix in 2022 and fans want to know who is still together as they enjoy season 3. Season 1 gave us the love stories of Cameron and Lauren, and Barnett and Amber, while season 2 proved unlucky in love for most of the couples.
I'm A Celebrity's scandals - TOWIE star's steroid shocker to fainting live on TV

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns, devoted fans reminisce on the infamous scandals that have shaken the camp. The show is set to make a big return to Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Seasons 20 and 21 were held at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but finally, I’m A Celeb is going to be back in its full glory this year.
Travis Barker and daughter Alabama utterly devastated as bulldog Blue dies

Travis Barker, 46, and his daughter, Alabama Barker, are mourning the loss of their beloved French bulldog, Blue. The father-daughter duo is utterly devastated as they grieve the pup who has become part of the family. The dog was primarily raised by Travis’ youngest daughter Alabama Luella who he shares...
ALABAMA STATE
Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills on Instagram

With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!. If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Olivia Attwood found new connection with ex-boyfriend after Love Island

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood may have struck up a relationship with Chris in the villa, but the television personality reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley. The star ended up reconciling their connection, and they’re set to tie the knot. 26-year-old Olivia Attwood searched for love during the third...
Ryan Sawtelle hails Nicole Curtis as HGTV's Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue begins

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’s season 1 has started airing and Ryan Sawtelle recently showed HGTV star Nicole Curtis some love and support for her new series via Instagram. Nicole is an HGTV veteran who stars in the highly popular Rehab Addict series. She has been featured on shows...
How to get Love is Blind's permanent bracelets worn by Bartise and Nancy

Love is Blind has seen Bartise and Nancy hit it off from the beginning. As new episodes were released to Netflix on November 2, he often spoke of permanent bracelets which he wished to gift to her before marriage. Nancy had to choose between Andrew Liu and Bartise at the...
Who does Rodney end up with on Bachelor In Paradise season 8?

Bachelor In Paradise fans are deeply invested in cast member Rodney Matthews’ love triangle on the show, but who does he end up with at the end?. The ABC franchise’s season 8 is in full swing as episodes 10 and 11 were released this week. The cast is now dealing with the shakeup of dynamics on the beach after a new group of women arrived.
Zeina Khoury was hit with some surprises when Dubai Bling was filmed

Since dropping on Netflix on October 27, Dubai Bling has been a huge hit with viewers. From Danya and DJ Bliss’ relationship to Farhana’s social media career, Loujain’s dating life, and Safa and Fahad’s arguments over having a second child – the series is filled with drama, fallout, and even more iconic fashion moments.
Kylie Jenner 'pushed back' after 'millions' of trolls talked about her online

The reality star is the latest guest to appear on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom, where the reality star spoke about the downsides of being in the spotlight from a young age. Kylie Jenner also opened up over receiving ‘millions’ of trolls and comments about her online.

