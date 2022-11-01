ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD Community Alert – Armed Robberies & Aggravated Vehicular Hijackings 14th & 17th Districts (Shakespeare – Albany Park)

 2 days ago
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.Police arrested both suspects nearby.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town

Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car

A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL

