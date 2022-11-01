CPD Community Alert – Armed Robberies & Aggravated Vehicular Hijackings 14th & 17th Districts (Shakespeare – Albany Park)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
Prosecutors previously said the officer fired her gun at a group who stole her car, but the group had not displayed a firearm or threatened her prior to the incident.
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
WGNtv.com
‘Always smiling’: Tips wanted after suburban woman shot, killed in car
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — No one is in custody after a suburban woman was shot and killed in Bolingbrook last month. On Oct. 6, just before 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a park in the 800 block of Poplar Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, police located a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Lahoz, of Harwood Heights, in the driver’s seat.
11 car thefts reported in same area as police shooting involving Lightfoot’s security detail
CHICAGO — Chicago police report nearly a dozen robberies have happened in the same area where officers opened fire on a suspect Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Sources tell WGN News the officers were part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail. Luis Antonio Zayas said he was waiting in his car to take […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Carjacking suspects in custody after speeding from police in stolen SUV
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two carjacking suspects are now in police custody after trying to ditch the stolen SUV and escape police.Illinois state troopers spotted the Hyundai CRV just before one near 65th Street and Champlain Avenue. The suspects took off on the Kennedy Expressway before getting off at Damen Avenue. They got out of the car near Fullerton Avenue and ran away.Police arrested both suspects nearby.
cwbchicago.com
While on special probation for a gun charge, man tried to shoot a pizza driver at point-blank range, prosecutors say
After Lorenzo Clark was charged with a felony for allegedly having a gun in a car two years ago in Chicago, he received a golden opportunity. In exchange for pleading guilty, he was given first-time gun offender probation. If he did well, the charge against him would be dismissed. Clark,...
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man went on ‘significant crime spree’ while on bail for a felony drug case, officials say
A Chicago man went on a weeks-long “significant crime spree” across the North Side while on bail for a felony narcotics case, officials said Tuesday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, is charged with ten felonies, including the vehicular hijacking of a senior citizen, burglaries, and robberies. The incidents began on...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car
A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
West Side Halloween drive-by shooting victim speaks out: ‘For this to happen, it’s unbelievable’
The victim revealed that she organized an Oct. 31 vigil for her cousin, who passed away days earlier from natural causes at age 38.
Suburban man gets 17 years in head-on DUI crash that killed 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a head-on DUI crash that killed two women in 2019. Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted on four counts of aggravated DUI on Aug. 10 following a jury trial. On June 8, 2019, police responded to a crash in Fremont […]
Comments / 0