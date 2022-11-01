There is a new social media app out there for the creator economy known as APPICS: a new social application that was made by a blockchain company based out of Switzerland. The application was created by a team that operates with a mission that it calls "Passion Rewarded" which is supposed to empower people across the globe to earn crypto for their social media activities & sharing their exploits in life with others. The entire platform is built on the TELOS (TLOS) blockchain which is powered by EOSIO, one of the fastest and most energy-efficient blockchains on the planet. Because of all of this, the platform will provide payouts to creators in the form of a particular cryptocurrency called APPICS too - though this currency is also known as APX for short.

1 DAY AGO