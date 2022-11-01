Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
TechRadar
Many businesses just aren't getting their AI rollouts right
A new report has claimed businesses are still struggling with achieving AI outcomes at scale despite recognizing its importance for future success. The latest edition of Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise report (opens in new tab) quizzed 2,620 business leaders, with 94% saying that AI will be critical to success over the next five years, which has seen adoption and subsequent deployment increase.
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
Phala Network Partners with Octaloop for the Unblock Hackathon
Phala Network has announced its partnership with Octaloop for the Unblock 2022 hackathon. Unblock is a Web3-focused hackathon aimed at promoting blockchain technology and encouraging its potential applications in India, creating new opportunities for both Web3 companies and enthusiasts to discover networking and investment opportunities in the space. As the...
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management is Verified for Data Discovery of JAVA Software
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
dailyhodl.com
Magic Square Rebrands Its Ultimate Web 3.0 Affiliate Network Into Magic Boost
Magic Square, the community-driven Web 3.0 app store, announced today the rebranding of its leading affiliate network as Magic Boost after seeing a series of accomplishments and developments. This marks a new era for affiliate marketing in the decentralized world, bringing blockchain technology closer to the masses. Being the one-and-only...
APPICS: A New Blockchain-based 'share-to-earn' mobile application
There is a new social media app out there for the creator economy known as APPICS: a new social application that was made by a blockchain company based out of Switzerland. The application was created by a team that operates with a mission that it calls "Passion Rewarded" which is supposed to empower people across the globe to earn crypto for their social media activities & sharing their exploits in life with others. The entire platform is built on the TELOS (TLOS) blockchain which is powered by EOSIO, one of the fastest and most energy-efficient blockchains on the planet. Because of all of this, the platform will provide payouts to creators in the form of a particular cryptocurrency called APPICS too - though this currency is also known as APX for short.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Startup Synonym Launches Possibly World’s Coolest And Most Powerful Bitcoin Wallet
At the recent Plan B Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, Bitcoin-only startup Synonym launched the beta version of a highly impressive non-custodial Bitcoin wallet called Bitkit. Synonym, which is owned by Tether Holdings, says on the landing page of its website, that it is “cultivating a Bitcoin future by designing, developing, and bootstrapping an ecosystem of software and services that enable a new peer-to-peer economy and society.”
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
coingeek.com
BSV Zero Knowledge Hackathon is underway, don’t forget to sign up!
If you’re interested in getting involved in one of Bitcoin’s most cutting-edge fields, here’s a reminder that the BSV Zero Knowledge Hackathon is underway. Round One of the hackathon began on October 26 and the event runs until November 25, 2022. Hundreds have signed up already, but it’s not too late to join in.
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
CoinDesk
Rogue Actor Disrupts Lightning Network With a Single Transaction
A Twitter user by the name “Burak” (@brqgoo) sent a large swath of the Lightning Network into turmoil on Tuesday morning when he allegedly created a non-standard Bitcoin transaction that prevented users from opening new Lightning channels (connections between Lightning nodes). Lightning is a layer 2 network that...
TechCrunch
Microsoft backs game developer Wemade in web3 push
South Korea’s Wemade said in a press release that it has raised $46 million from Microsoft, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities. In a regulatory filing, Wemade disclosed that it is raising the capital through sales of convertible bonds. “This is a meaningful investment by reputable financial and strategic...
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
drifttravel.com
International Travel Data and the Power of Big Data Analysis
With the advent of big data analysis, there are now multiple ways to create international travel statistics. The ability to analyze travel data and discover trends allows businesses to make better decisions about their marketing efforts, and ultimately helps them to find new ways to increase their revenue. The global...
u.today
Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger
A new standard introducing the ability to create, mint and distribute complex NFT applications and items has been launched in the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Ripple CTO David Schwartz offered his comments on the event. According to Schwartz, while asset tokenization capabilities are not new to XRPL, the innovation marks an...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple brings NFTs to XRP ledger – Here are all the details
After a year of development and testing, Ripple has finally brought NFTs to the XRP Ledger. Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz informed the community earlier on 1 November that XLS-20, which is the standard for XRPL NFTs, is now enabled on the XRP ledger mainnet. This milestone has been achieved...
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
834
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0