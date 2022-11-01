ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV
Eater

The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas

With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
LAS VEGAS, NV

