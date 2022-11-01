Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
$35 million ‘NLV Village’ redevelopment project starting in North Las Vegas
NLV Village, North Las Vegas, redevelopment, Lake Mead island, Rec World, Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard North
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
Intersection at center of deadly 2-vehicle crash off of Las Vegas Boulevard to close permanently
A dangerous intersection in the North end of the valley just off of Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to close permanently next month.
KTNV
Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday. Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder City”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-According to town legend many spirits haunt Boulder City. A ghost plane, a haunted speakeasy and the presence of workers who passed during the building of the Hoover Dam. JC Fernandez and paranormal investigator Joshua Warren explore these mysteries and more!
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Eater
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
news3lv.com
The Parlour serves up fast-casual breakfast in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new, bougie fast-casual breakfast spot is celebrating Halloween with some spooky sips and terrifying treats. Alec Nunez from The Parlour in downtown Las Vegas joined us to share their tastes for the holiday!
1 Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. According to the Police, a 2013 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2017 Toyota Corolla were...
