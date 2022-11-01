ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center

An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
MARCY, NY
96.9 WOUR

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be torn down

The owner of State Bowling Center sold the building to developers in Ohio. The Ilion mayor says plans have been submitted to put a Walgreens there. Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens. State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished...
ILION, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP

LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Lite 98.7

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Indian River bus goes into ditch

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
EVANS MILLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
localsyr.com

Founder of OG's Against Violence loses everything in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
SYRACUSE, NY

