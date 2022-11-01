Read full article on original website
NOTICE: Deadline to apply for correction officer civil service exam in Oneida County is extended to Friday, November 4
ORISKANY- The deadline to file for the next correction officer civil service exam in Oneida County has been extended through Friday, November 4. The cost is $25 to apply and the application must be filed no later than 4:30 p.m. of the extended date. According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, candidates...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center
An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be torn down
The owner of State Bowling Center sold the building to developers in Ohio. The Ilion mayor says plans have been submitted to put a Walgreens there. Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens. State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished...
North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP
LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
Interview: Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche talks upcoming public hearing for potential railroad acquisition and rails to trails project
LOWVILLE- In 1991, the New York State DOT labeled the Genesee Valley Transportation railroad tracks in Lewis County as a class three railroad, meaning that the line was expected to be completely abandoned within three-years. Although the tracks still are not yet technically abandoned, most of the rail-bed has been...
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
Indian River bus goes into ditch
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
