Related
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive his injuries, despite being hit multiple times. No further details were released at this time.
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
Police: Sacramento officer didn't have siren, emergency lights on before crash with motorcycle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Halloween night crash between a Sacramento police car and a motorcycle remains under investigation Tuesday. Nearly 24 hours later, some broken glass and debris still lied at the scene on Bell and May Street. The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died after being taken...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.
krcrtv.com
Several felons arrested during Halloween weekend in Marysville, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Marysville Police Department (MPD) said their officers made 24 arrests over the Halloween weekend, including arrests for DUIs, drug-related crimes and more. The first incident occurred on Fri., Oct. 28. The MPD said, at around 5 a.m., one of their officers stopped...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
Shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:06 p.m. at 3500 Data Drive. However, few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.
"She had seen her daddy in blood": Woman makes plea for justice after Manteca freeway shooting
MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
KCRA.com
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
Multiple people injured after school bus, three other cars collide in Hercules
HERCULES (CBS SF) – Authorities reported multiple injuries from a traffic accident in Hercules Wednesday, where a school bus collided with three other vehicles. Caltrans officials noted the crash on San Pablo and Hercules avenues minutes after 2:20 p.m., stating that there were five patients, two of which had moderate injuries, according to first responders.It was unclear when the crash would be clear. First responders did not supply any updates on this incident. This story will be updated.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
