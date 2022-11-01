Read full article on original website
2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
Texas men seriously injured when vehicle rolls off interstate south of Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Texas were seriously injured when a vehicle rolled off the interstate south of Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 83.1 on northbound I-135 - about 1 mile north of Assaria Rd. - with reports of an injury accident.,
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Kathy Gayle Arroyo
Kathy Gayle Arroyo, 67, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 1st, 2022. Kathy was born in Linden, Texas on June 29, 1955, a daughter of Jackie (Smith) and Roland Harrod. She served in the United States Women’s Army Corps. On June 1, 1974, Kathy married Anthony Arroyo in...
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
Berta Beth Moss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Berta Beth Moss, 85, of Salina, Kansas, she passed on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at her home in Salina, Kansas. Berta was born in Beloit, Kansas on February 26, 1937, to Ethel O. (Margreiter) and Dwight A Timbers. She was united in marriage to Dan Moss and together they had 3 children, Zan, Krista, and A.T. Berta and Dan celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Band asks for donations after losing equipment in fiery crash on I-70
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Junction City rock band is asking for donations to help purchase new equipment after they lost several instruments in a truck fire last week. Two members of the band “Jay Hill Road” narrowly escaped injury when their vehicle hit a power line pole and caught on fire. Lead singer Jared […]
$3,000 in Steel Stolen
October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing.
Multiple tools, trashcan stolen from south Salina business
Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Linda K. Mynhier
Linda K. Mynhier passed peacefully from this life on the morning of October 29th with her family by her side, at the age of 70. Linda was born on November 15th, 1951, in Salina Kansas. The daughter of Max and Grace (Werries) Altman. She graduated from Tescott High School in 1969. Linda had many different career paths in her life; a few of her favorites being, working for the boy scout office, Schwans and working as a dietary aide at two local nursing homes. She had many hobbies including, gardening, cooking, doing crafts and reading as well as spending time with her family and friends.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
Salina Police Log 10-31-22
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
Police arrest Salina man after finding him in stolen SUV
A local man was arrested Monday in north Salina in a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the western part of the city. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that an officer was sent to the 900 block of Birch Drive at 5:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a stolen 2003 Buick Rendezvous. The SUV was valued at $3,000.
Arrest Following Felony Theft
Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on October 31st shortly after it was reported as stolen. At approximately 5:5o PM officers were called to the 900 block of Birch Drive, A 54 year-old Salina resident and her sister reported the 2003 Buick Rendezvous formerly in their driveway had been stolen and they suspected they knew by who. The individual in question had been to the residence earlier that day.
Trout Season Now Open
The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Nov. 1 marked the opening day of trout season. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout including the Lakewood body of water in Salina , providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.
Multiple steel items stolen from north Salina property
Police are investigating the theft of miscellaneous steel items from a north Salina property. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that a 77-year-old Salinan reported Monday that someone had stolen approximately $3,000 worth of steel items from a property in the 500 block of N. Seventh Street. Items...
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Salina man arrested on requested drug charges after Monday incident
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
