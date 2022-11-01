ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Powerball Jackpot Rises to at Least $1 Billion for Monday's Drawing

The jackpot for Monday's Powerball will be at least $1 billion after nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, which was worth $825 million. The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least $497.3 million. Jackpot winners have the option of either 30 payments over 29 years or a one time cash payment.
WSOC Charlotte

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy