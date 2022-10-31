Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
16 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IL
Plainfield, IL has a lot of pubs – and delicious pub food. This list of the 15 best restaurants in Plainfield reflects that. From tacos and bingo at Backroads Burger & Bar to craft whiskey cocktails at Next Whiskey Bar, to private events hosted at Hopscotch & Vine to an authentic-feeling 1920s speakeasy at Opera House Steak and Seafood, Plainfield IL knows how to pub.
Living Fresh Market fleshes out plans for Maywood store
The developers of Living Fresh Market, the grocery store at 7520 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, gave the public a glimpse of what a second Maywood location might look like during Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker’s town hall meeting on Oct. 27. Village officials announced in August that the...
Estate Exudes Rustic Charm With 2 Fireplaces, Sun Room In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Located in the coveted Cress Creek Golf Course, this beautiful home blends rustic charm with modern luxury. Wooden ceilings give the space a warm and inviting feel, which is enhanced by two gas fireplaces that will help you stay cozy in winter. Let sunlight stream in through the home’s remote-controlled skylights or soak up rays in the sun room, where three walls of windows look out onto your beautiful property.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show
Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
City Launches Embrace Naperville to Foster Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — As part of its mission to create an inclusive community that values diversity, the City of Naperville is introducing a series of events called Embrace Naperville: Empowering our Mission Through a Year of Learning. All are invited to attend the first Embrace Naperville roundtable – The Power of Inclusion – at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.
Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Calumet City host breakfast rally for hundreds of seniors with Governor Pritzker
Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who also serves as State Representative of the 29th Legislative District, hosted a phenomenal senior breakfast at the local senior living facility, Bernadine Manor. Alongside the mayor, local officials Senator Napoleon Harris and Alderman of the 5th Ward Dejuan Gardner joined in on the fun. The breakfast came as a tribute to the local seniors and a rally to “Get Out and Vote.” The breakfast was hosted to let senior residents know how much their votes matter. Governor Pritzker made an appearance to attend the fun festivities for local seniors, and they couldn’t have been happier.
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
Naperville Cops Host Event To Deter Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Naperville Police Department has teamed up with Cassidy Tire and Service to host an upcoming program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thefts in the city. The Nov. 13 program, which will offer free ID numbers to be spray painted on catalytic converters, comes after 48 catalytic converters were stolen in Naperville between July 1 and Oct. 1, according to police.
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
Tinley Park student honored after saving mother who had a medical emergency while driving
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Tinley Park high school sophomore is being honored after she saved her mother's life while driving on an expressway. Reaghan Monahan,15, was in the car leaving a volleyball game when her mom suffered a seizure behind the wheel. Reaghan, who is a driver's ed student, grabbed the steering wheel and navigated through traffic. Luckily, she was able to take control of the gas and brake pedals and pulled the car over. "It was a hard day, but I'm just glad my mom's here," She said.Due to calls for reckless driving, police responded to Reaghan and her mom to provide the help they needed.On Thursday, local police, fire and elected officials surprised Reaghan and honor her for her brave life-saving measures. They said she saved countless lives including her own.
2 Illinois siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash
Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
