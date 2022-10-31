CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Tinley Park high school sophomore is being honored after she saved her mother's life while driving on an expressway. Reaghan Monahan,15, was in the car leaving a volleyball game when her mom suffered a seizure behind the wheel. Reaghan, who is a driver's ed student, grabbed the steering wheel and navigated through traffic. Luckily, she was able to take control of the gas and brake pedals and pulled the car over. "It was a hard day, but I'm just glad my mom's here," She said.Due to calls for reckless driving, police responded to Reaghan and her mom to provide the help they needed.On Thursday, local police, fire and elected officials surprised Reaghan and honor her for her brave life-saving measures. They said she saved countless lives including her own.

TINLEY PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO