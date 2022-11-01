ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico News Minute – Nov. 1, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago

Evictions are down from pre-pandemic levels but Henrico officials still focused on housing issues; a man dies after being struck by a hit-and-run driver; a Montpelier woman dies in a seven-vehicle crash in Henrico; our latest ‘Savvy Senior’ column explains how to find an old 401(k) plan that you may have forgotten about; a number of business leases initiated or renewed in Henrico; a round-up of high school sports action from the past week.

Henrico Citizen

End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes

Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools educators receive grants, awards in recognition of classroom excellence

The Community Foundation has recognized four Henrico County educators for outstanding instruction for 2022. Two Henrico County Public Schools instructors won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, and two additional teachers were finalists. The winners received grants of up to $14,000. Across the Richmond area, a total of 16 winners and nine finalists were selected from among the 75 teachers nominated.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to offer free pickup of bagged leaves, other collection services starting Nov. 7

Henrico County will begin providing annual leaf-collection services Monday, Nov. 7, with both free and paid options available for county residents. Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 11. Crews will work week to week in five zones; each zone will be collected twice over the course of the program. Residents living outside these areas can order free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8779.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence and possession of synthetic drugs Oct. 28 at 2:05 a.m. West Broad Street at Bethlehem Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine and synthetic drugs and possessing a concealed weapon Oct. 28 at 4:20 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair Nov. 1

Henrico Schools will host a job fair Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Area Library to discuss job opportunities with interested attendees. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants. If...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Berchie Irene Boyd Oakley

Berchie Irene Boyd Oakley, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susie and Starlin Boyd; her husband of 63 years, Robert; her brothers, Wheeler “Peach” and Tommy; and her sister, Velva. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Ham, Sharon Bateman (John); sons, Bobby Oakley (Ann) and Doug Oakley (Tammy); sisters, Nola Melton and Shirley Marks; brother, Billy Boyd; grandchildren, Donnie Oakley (Veronica), Dennis Oakley (Shannon) Erin Gressett (David), Carrie Carlin (Sean), Adam Oakley (Lynsie), Jake Oakley, and Lydia Bowen (David); 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

In Eastern Henrico showdown, Highland Springs stonewalls Varina

The much-anticipated battle for Eastern Henrico football supremacy turned into a one-sided affair Thursday night, as Highland Springs – the top-rated team in Virginia – methodically steamrolled Varina, 29-0, at the Blue Devils’ James E. Dawkins Stadium before a sold-out crowd. Both teams had entered the game 9-0, and Varina was rated No. 9 in the state by MaxPreps, a national high school sports website. Both teams won state titles last year.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest 2 in connection with September murder

Henrico Police Friday arrested two men in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting death of a 40-year-old Richmond man on East Laburnum Avenue. Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, of Henrico, previously were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested Friday without incident, according to police.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Literacy program aims to empower students to read on grade level by third grade

A literacy program enacted by Henrico County Public Schools two years ago aims to ensure that all students are ready on or above their grade level by third grade. The LifeReady Literacy program, which began in the fall of 2020, focuses on giving students access to a significant variety of diverse texts through digital libraries as well as intervention for students and student groups who aren’t reading at their grade level, according to HCPS Director of School Quality Ann Marie Seely. The program also provides teachers access to better instructional materials to teach literacy to their classes, as well as access to reading specialists.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
