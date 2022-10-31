Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
First Weekend Of November Events
There are several events and fundraisers planned for the first weekend in November. This Saturday, November 5th is the 22nd Soroptimist International of Calaveras County Teddy Bear Tea Carnival at Ironstone Vineyard in Murphys. The proceeds will benefit activities for Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. Reservations are required as detailed here.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure Fire In Jamestown
Update at 2 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire in the Rawhide Mobile Home Park in the 8400 block of Old Melones Road near Gold Run Trail, southeast of New Melones Lake. The flames broke out just before 1 p.m.; it is unclear how many trailers were involved in the blaze. There are reports of an explosion that blew the roof off of one mobile home, which is a total loss. The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Thacker, Gregory
Gregory W. Thacker, 73, of Twain Harte, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/24/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Over 2,800 PG&E Customers Lose Power In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County, CA – A total of 2,885 PG&E customers are without power in Tuolumne County after a loud thunderstorm blew through. In Sonora, 504 were left without electricity in the downtown area along both sides of Washington Street/Highway 49. There are 1,324 customers in the Tuolumne area and 863 in Columbia along both sides of Parrotts Ferry Road with no lights. In Chinese Camp, 194 customers lost power in the Montezuma Junction area along Highway 49/120.
mymotherlode.com
Turlock Man Caught With Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A Central Valley man was arrested early Tuesday morning after being caught with a stolen vehicle on Wigwam Road in Jamestown. The truck was taken out of Merced County and spotted by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who ran a records check on the vehicle. 29-year-old Jose Silveira-Teixeira was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He initially gave officials a false name and driver’s license number, and his true identity was determined after fingerprinting at the jail.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne-Calaveras Burn Suspension Being Lifted
Sonora, CA — Effective tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8am, burning will be allowed, with a permit, within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction. Those with valid agriculture and residential burn permits will be allowed to burn as long as it is declared a permissive burn day. Agriculture burns must be...
mymotherlode.com
Slick Roadways Causing Crashes In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Vehicles have been sliding off the roadways in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties after thunderstorms blew through. Currently, there are two crashes in Tuolumne County, including a vehicle into a tree on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road with no injuries. Another vehicle went off Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in the Tuttletown area. It went down a 10-foot ditch and overturned, landing on its roof. An ambulance has been called to this wreck, but there is no word on injuries to report at this time.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Public Health Update
Update Nov 3, 2:20 PM: The CDC has updated their data and Tuolumne County has been moved down to the Moderate Transmission Level while Stanislaus has moved from Moderate up a level to Substantial. The Transmission level is a four-tier level with Substantial being a step below High. The Substantial Transmission level indicates 50-99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 8-9%. Moderate is from 10-49 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 5-7%. The current CDC data represents non-home tests from Thu. Oct. 27 to Wed. Nov 02. for case rate and from Tue. Oct. 25 to Mon. Oct. 31 2022 for percent positivity. Tuolumne Public Health’s comments below are based on the previous weeks’ CDC data. All California counties remain in the Low Green Community Level of the three-tier system the CDC assigns with a formula that takes into account the seven-day case rate and total local COVID hospitalizations as in the chart here and detailed here.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Over 4,000 Impacted By Power Outages In Calaveras County
Update at 4:50 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that crews have made progress on the power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The initial number was over 4,000, but crews have restored power to 712 customers in the Rancho Calaveras area and 2,634 in a larger outage on both sides of Highway 26 that was stretching from Rail Road Flat to Glenco, WiIlseyville West Point. That number has been reduced from 3,381 customers to 747 in just the Rail Road Flat area on both sides of South Railroad Flat Road and 119 in the West Point area. No cause has yet been given for these outages. The utility reports that crews are investigating the causes of all of these outages and have given restoration times after 9 p.m.
mymotherlode.com
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
mymotherlode.com
Local Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend In 1988 Denied Parole
Sonora, CA — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Tuolumne County in 1988 will remain behind bars. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke recently argued against the state potentially paroling 52-year-old Cheyenne Knox. When he was 17 years old he killed 19-year-old Yvette Stagno because she did not want to get back into a romantic relationship with him. He used a .28 caliber shotgun to shoot her twice at short range on Green Springs Road.
mymotherlode.com
SPD Investigating Assault At A Downtown Bar
Sonora, CA — An assault at a Sonora bar is under investigation, and police are seeking more information from the public. The Sonora PD reports that it happened on Tuesday morning at around 1:30am at the Office Bar on South Washington Street. Any witnesses to the fight, or those with cell phone recordings or video surveillance, are asked to call the PD at 209-532-8143.
mymotherlode.com
Ideas Wanted For Gateway Signs In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA –Community input is needed to help design community gateway signs along the four state highways in Calaveras County. Caltrans is partnering with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works (DPW) to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations in the county. In all, 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4. Those communities include Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County To Raise Awareness About Homelessness
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are planning to raise awareness about homelessness with various events over the next month. A proposal to declare November as Homelessness Awareness Month was brought forward by the county’s Homeless Services Coordinator, Michael Roberson. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, he took time to recognize several agencies and organizations who are doing work related to the issue. Roberson added that there will be various events this month focused on “community engagement through education.”
mymotherlode.com
Highway 4 Traffic Delays Due To Wagon Trail Work
Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is warning travelers about traffic delays anticipated this week due to the Highway 4 Wagon trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There will be rolling stops, and reduced speeds, on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa...
mymotherlode.com
Help Needed To Find New Calaveras County Education Office
Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) has outgrown its current office on Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp. “The existing administration office facility does not, based on size and layout, well serve the COE’s administration staff and the administrative functions the COE conducts in order to fulfill its responsibilities to support the efforts of county school districts to improve and increase student achievement, offer professional development for all school staff, and provide any other support services requested by the districts or required by law,” according to CCOE officials. “Therefore, the COE’s goal is to obtain administration space that better supports the COE’s responsibilities.”
mymotherlode.com
The Second Storm Of The Season Begins Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Total...
mymotherlode.com
Special Meeting Called For Climate Action Plan
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to review a revised version of the Climate Action Plan. The supervisors discussed the plan back on September 20, but it was sent back to staff for more revisions. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the board meeting room. There have been changes made to action items and strategies, the prioritization matrix, and implementation.
