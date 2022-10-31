Update Nov 3, 2:20 PM: The CDC has updated their data and Tuolumne County has been moved down to the Moderate Transmission Level while Stanislaus has moved from Moderate up a level to Substantial. The Transmission level is a four-tier level with Substantial being a step below High. The Substantial Transmission level indicates 50-99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 8-9%. Moderate is from 10-49 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days with a percentage of positive tests during the past 7 days being between 5-7%. The current CDC data represents non-home tests from Thu. Oct. 27 to Wed. Nov 02. for case rate and from Tue. Oct. 25 to Mon. Oct. 31 2022 for percent positivity. Tuolumne Public Health’s comments below are based on the previous weeks’ CDC data. All California counties remain in the Low Green Community Level of the three-tier system the CDC assigns with a formula that takes into account the seven-day case rate and total local COVID hospitalizations as in the chart here and detailed here.

