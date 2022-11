Justin Sutherland’s Northern Soul concept is now open on the rooftop deck at Ties Lounge in Minneapolis. Get half a smoked chicken or brisket sandwich among other things for dinner, and make it brisket sliders or chicken-fried ribs until midnight on the late-night menu. But brunch may be the get, with biscuits and gravy. 921 Nicollet Mall, Downtown Mpls.

