Residents of southern Sacramento County will elect a new state Assembly member this November in an open seat with new boundaries following last year’s redistricting. Two Democratic city council members from Sacramento and Elk Grove are facing off to represent the 10th Assembly District, which covers the entire city of Elk Grove and portions of Sacramento including Oak Park, South Sacramento and the Pocket. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO