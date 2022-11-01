ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

California Assembly 10th District: Meet the candidates running to represent Sacramento and Elk Grove

Residents of southern Sacramento County will elect a new state Assembly member this November in an open seat with new boundaries following last year’s redistricting. Two Democratic city council members from Sacramento and Elk Grove are facing off to represent the 10th Assembly District, which covers the entire city of Elk Grove and portions of Sacramento including Oak Park, South Sacramento and the Pocket. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.
Florida is poised to change the way it imposes the death sentence in trials

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Florida is poised to change how it imposes the death penalty following a jury's decision to recommend life without parole for the gunman who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. During a two-day hearing that...
Republicans blame Democrats for rising crime. Here's the complicated truth

In New York's race for governor, Long Island Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has gained ground on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul by repeating a simple message. "There is a crime emergency right now in New York state," Zeldin declared at a mid-October campaign event outside Rikers Island jail, where he accepted the endorsement of the Corrections Officers' Benevolent Association.
