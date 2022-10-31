ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

WPFO

Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Portland fines business for spraying pesticides

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening

AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Part of Congress Street in Portland closed on Friday, Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congress Street in Portland is closed from Forest Street to Weymouth Street. It will remain closed through 7 p.m. on Saturday. The block is shutting down to accommodate the removal of a large crane that was being used to construct Maine Medical Center’s new Malone family tower.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband

PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
BRUNSWICK, ME

