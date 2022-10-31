Read full article on original website
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
WPFO
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
WPFO
Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
WPFO
'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
WPFO
Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
WPFO
Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
WPFO
Maine 6-year-old donates birthday money to Kennebunk food pantry as demand grows
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – A Maine food pantry is seeing more demand earlier than normal, and they believe inflation is to blame. Community Outreach Services says they've seen the need jump by 25 percent over the last six months. "I'm a single mom with a nine-year-old daughter," said Susan, who...
WPFO
Portland fines business for spraying pesticides
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
WPFO
Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
WPFO
Lewiston school offers nursing students guaranteed jobs, tuition reimbursement
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston is offering some nursing students a guaranteed job and reimbursement for student loans. Central Maine Healthcare says it will reimburse students pursuing a two- or four-year nursing degree at the college. CMH says in exchange for the tuition...
WPFO
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
WPFO
Part of Congress Street in Portland closed on Friday, Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congress Street in Portland is closed from Forest Street to Weymouth Street. It will remain closed through 7 p.m. on Saturday. The block is shutting down to accommodate the removal of a large crane that was being used to construct Maine Medical Center’s new Malone family tower.
WPFO
A friendly face in Portland: Crossing guard recognized for good work ethic and positivity
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A METRO bus driver reached out to CBS13 about a crossing guard they see on their route every day. She wanted his positivity to be recognized. Mark Wakefield has been a crossing guard since 2016 for Portland schools. You can find him on Congress Street downtown during...
WPFO
Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
WPFO
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
WPFO
Kennebunk's Sunrise of Huntington Common joins worldwide effort to 'go teal' this November
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Landmarks around the world will be lit teal Thursday night in honor of November being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says more than 800 landmarks in 50 states and at least 13 other countries will "go teal" to raise awareness for the disease.
WPFO
Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband
PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
WPFO
Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
WPFO
Maine veterans get free coffee, donuts on Veterans Day at CBS13/Fox23 studios
This Veterans Day, CBS13 and Fox23 are saying “thank you” to the men and women who have served our country. We’re inviting all veterans to join us from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11 for free donuts and coffee for our Veterans Day Drive-Thru Celebration.
