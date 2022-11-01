ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Vox

The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard

The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

The End of Affirmative Action Would Be a Disaster

In 1961, at the height of the civil-rights era, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order designed to improve access to opportunity for Black Americans. Government contractors were compelled to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.” Six decades on, Americans remain divided over affirmative action. Some believe we do not have enough of it; others believe we have too much of it. And now the debate is about to get even more contentious.
straightarrownews.com

It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities

Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
POLITICO

The Supreme Court’s affirmative action showdown over college admissions

RACE-CONSCIOUS ADMISSIONS SHOWDOWN — The Supreme Court today will consider unraveling decades of precedent that have allowed colleges to use race in admissions to diversity their campuses. — Starting at 10 a.m., justices will hear arguments in two cases brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLA

Inside the affirmative action debate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Denver

Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.  Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court.  Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
COLORADO STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
WMDT.com

SCOTUS begins deliberations on Affirmative Action

DELMARVA – A hot topic for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) right now: Should Affirmative Action continue in American colleges and universities?. As the possibility of Affirmative Action ending looms, constitutional scholars tell 47 ABC it wouldn’t just affect predominantly white institutions (PWIs). It could also have ramifications for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They also warn that ending Affirmative Action could have negative impacts on equity in education and hiring practices.
The Atlantic

How America Has Changed Since the First Affirmative-Action Case

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. If you were in charge of...

