The Independent

Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’

A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
WanderWisdom

Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok

It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
netflixjunkie.com

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
SMU Daily Campus

Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down

Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Kerrang

Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show

Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
