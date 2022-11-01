Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’
A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok
It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Taylor Swift Takes on Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors and More on ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is here, and there is a lot to unpack. She had previously shared that the tracks were "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." Among the tracks is one that addresses...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
SMU Daily Campus
Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down
Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift just took over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Midnights’
Not only was Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, released on Oct. 21, 2022, the most successful album of the last seven years and her personal biggest release, it was also so big it took over the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. As expected, “Anti-Hero,”...
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
Complex
Taylor Swift on Becoming First Artist to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, Announces Tour (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/1, 8:45 a.m. ET: After much speculation, Taylor Swift has formally announced her return to touring following the record-setting rollout of her tenth studio album Midnights. In updates shared to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Swift told fans she was “enchanted” to announce her upcoming Eras Tour. The first...
Kerrang
Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show
Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
Taylor Swift Fan Under Anesthesia Has Emotional Rant About Ticket Prices, Calls Out Fake Fans
Once again Taylor Swift has thrown us all into a frenzy. On Nov. 1, the record-breaking artist announced The Eras Tour, which she described as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)" Article continues below advertisement. But while the announcement of Eras should have brought...
Josiah & The Bonnevilles’ Country Cover Of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Is A Must-Listen
I absolutely adore Taylor Swift, so when I heard she was releasing a new album titled Midnights, I was pumped. I was hoping we were going to be getting more folklore or. vibes, but this new release definitely is a pop album. Like, peak pop Taylor. So, the sound wasn’t...
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early
Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.
