capradio.org

Republicans blame Democrats for rising crime. Here's the complicated truth

In New York's race for governor, Long Island Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has gained ground on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul by repeating a simple message. "There is a crime emergency right now in New York state," Zeldin declared at a mid-October campaign event outside Rikers Island jail, where he accepted the endorsement of the Corrections Officers' Benevolent Association.
capradio.org

Nevada is a crucial state for the midterm elections

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Latino voters wield a lot power in the swing state of Nevada, where the midterm elections could determine which party controls Congress in the new year. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There are a handful of states that could end up tipping the...
capradio.org

California Assembly 10th District: Meet the candidates running to represent Sacramento and Elk Grove

Residents of southern Sacramento County will elect a new state Assembly member this November in an open seat with new boundaries following last year’s redistricting. Two Democratic city council members from Sacramento and Elk Grove are facing off to represent the 10th Assembly District, which covers the entire city of Elk Grove and portions of Sacramento including Oak Park, South Sacramento and the Pocket. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.
capradio.org

Colorado voters to vote on universal free school lunches

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Universal free school lunch went away in Colorado when federal aid expired. A ballot measure seeks to restore that via a tax on the wealthy. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. During the pandemic, the federal government made lunch free to all public...
