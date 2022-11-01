Read full article on original website
What it's like inside a Michigan abortion clinic, days before the midterm elections
Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio. Abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan, which has already become a regional abortion haven. Kate Wells spent weeks observing procedures and talking to patients inside a clinic outside Detroit. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides...
Republicans blame Democrats for rising crime. Here's the complicated truth
In New York's race for governor, Long Island Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has gained ground on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul by repeating a simple message. "There is a crime emergency right now in New York state," Zeldin declared at a mid-October campaign event outside Rikers Island jail, where he accepted the endorsement of the Corrections Officers' Benevolent Association.
Nevada is a crucial state for the midterm elections
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Latino voters wield a lot power in the swing state of Nevada, where the midterm elections could determine which party controls Congress in the new year. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There are a handful of states that could end up tipping the...
California Assembly 10th District: Meet the candidates running to represent Sacramento and Elk Grove
Residents of southern Sacramento County will elect a new state Assembly member this November in an open seat with new boundaries following last year’s redistricting. Two Democratic city council members from Sacramento and Elk Grove are facing off to represent the 10th Assembly District, which covers the entire city of Elk Grove and portions of Sacramento including Oak Park, South Sacramento and the Pocket. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Florin and Vineyard.
Colorado voters to vote on universal free school lunches
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Universal free school lunch went away in Colorado when federal aid expired. A ballot measure seeks to restore that via a tax on the wealthy. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. During the pandemic, the federal government made lunch free to all public...
