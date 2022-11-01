Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
Review: ‘The Revolutionary’ chronicles key Founding Father
“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown and Co.) Aside from the namesake beer, Samuel Adams in many ways feels like the forgotten Founding Father. Despite his contributions, no biography was written about him until about six decades after his death and no statue erected until the Revolution’s centennial.
The 15 best nonfiction books for fans of advice, memoirs and histories
These 15 nonfiction books will please every reader on your list this holiday season, whether they prefer memoirs, histories or essay collections.
Kirkus Reviews
Bob Dylan Has Unexpected Dedication in New Book
How many donuts must a man dunk in coffee before you call him a fan?. Only Bob Dylan knows the answer. But the legendary singer-songwriter—and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature—evidently has a deep and abiding love for a certain Massachusetts-based coffee and pastry chain. The Philosophy...
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
anothermag.com
Joan Didion’s Possessions Are Going Up for Sale
“Ageing and its evidence remain life’s most predictable events,” Joan Didion wrote in her nihilistic 2011 memoir Blue Nights, “yet they also remain matters we prefer to leave unmentioned, unexplored.” The esteemed essayist, journalist, author and screenwriter died in December 2021 in New York, aged 87, and her sterile, therapeutic prose on life and grief remain as masterpieces of literature. Along with her words, Didion’s objects and art are remaining fingerprints of the literary marvel; an auction in New York will now make these pieces available for purchase, with proceeds going to various charities.
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
allthatsinteresting.com
How The Fox Sisters Brought Spiritualism To 19th-Century America — Then Admitted It Was All A Hoax
Leah, Kate, and Maggie Fox carried out an elaborate prank for 40 years, convincing audiences that they could communicate with spirits. In 1848, the small town of Hydesville, New York, wasn’t known for much. But in April of that year, residents began flocking to a tiny farmhouse to witness the strange powers of the Fox sisters, Maggie and Kate, who seemed to be able to conjure spirits who rapped mysteriously on the walls.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
5 new books to read this week
Colleen Hoover is back with the hotly-anticipated sequel to It Ends With Us…Fiction1. No Plan B by Lee and Andrew Child is published in hardback by Bantam Press, priced £22 (ebook £9.99). Available nowNo Plan B, the latest book from (local author) Lee Child and Andrew Child is out today. AND, I have a few signed copies! #reacher pic.twitter.com/I7YLiczI6E— Rother Books (@RotherBooks) October 25, 2022The words ‘new Jack Reacher book’ always get fans of the series looking forward to another thrilling adventure, and No Plan B won’t disappoint. The latest book by the prolific Lee Child, written with his younger...
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
An Introduction to the Essenes - The Ancient Anarchist Jews
October 5th was Yom Kippur, a holiday observed by Jewish people and recognized as a state holiday in the state of Texas. In honor of that holiday, I am going to be talking about a part of Jewish history that - like a bunch of parts of history related to ancient anarchism, libertarianism, and various other parts of human history related to freedom - gets often ignored to talk about controlling kings and statists of history. I am going to be talking about a group of ancient religious Jewish anarchists known as the Essenes sect of Judaism.
Here Are the 10 New Books You Should Read in November
From Michelle Obama's latest to N.K. Jemisin's new fantasy
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
