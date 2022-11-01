ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses

Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row

For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.

In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Here's Where You Can Experience Día de los Muertos 2022 Celebrations In SoCal This Week

Halloween shares a common history with the three-day Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead — when we honor and remember our ancestors who have passed. Sometime in the 20th century, those two interrelated holidays grew apart, thanks to an over-commercialization of candy and costumes and the Hollywoodification of death and the spirit world as "horror."
The Love Festival Returns to the Southern California Desert (11.11 - 11.13)

In just under two weeks following what is expected to be a tense election Tuesday, The Love Machine returns to the Southern California desert once again for a Fall edition that is sure to put any of that anxiety to rest. From November 11th - 13th 2022 the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more will play. Including L.A. studio wizard, Nick Trikakis!
Ontario International Airport Estimated to Generate $3.8B of Economic Activity Across the Region

Economic impact report was released during State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 — Ontario International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output, a new study shows.
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
City Electric Supply Continues to Expand in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Located off the historic part of Route 66 sits San Bernardino. As one of the largest counties in the United States, covering over 20,000 square miles of land, a new local store comes to town. Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) is open in the city of San Bernardino, the second location the company has opened in Southern California in the past months.
