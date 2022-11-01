Read full article on original website
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row
For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
californiaglobe.com
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice
California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Life in Hong Kong since crackdown on pro-democracy activity to be discussed at University of California online symposium
The symposium entitled The Changing Contours of Hong Kong’s Civil Society is scheduled for November 4.(Joseph Chan/Unsplash) The changes undergone in Hong Kong society since the imposition of the 2020 National Security Law will be explored in an online panel discussion hosted by the University of California on November 4.
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
KCET
Here's Where You Can Experience Día de los Muertos 2022 Celebrations In SoCal This Week
Halloween shares a common history with the three-day Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead — when we honor and remember our ancestors who have passed. Sometime in the 20th century, those two interrelated holidays grew apart, thanks to an over-commercialization of candy and costumes and the Hollywoodification of death and the spirit world as "horror."
magneticmag.com
The Love Festival Returns to the Southern California Desert (11.11 - 11.13)
In just under two weeks following what is expected to be a tense election Tuesday, The Love Machine returns to the Southern California desert once again for a Fall edition that is sure to put any of that anxiety to rest. From November 11th - 13th 2022 the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more will play. Including L.A. studio wizard, Nick Trikakis!
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Estimated to Generate $3.8B of Economic Activity Across the Region
Economic impact report was released during State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 — Ontario International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output, a new study shows.
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Desalination will be key to California’s water future. It needs to improve first
Once improved, desalination could be a better drought solution for California than water reuse or more sustainable groundwater management.
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to. Researchers from Realtor.com ranked which cities in the U.S. were ideal places to find the biggest and smallest homes in the country. Long Beach was ranked as the 9th best city to find a smaller […]
Star high school athlete shot dead in SoCal
A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer.
tedmag.com
City Electric Supply Continues to Expand in Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Located off the historic part of Route 66 sits San Bernardino. As one of the largest counties in the United States, covering over 20,000 square miles of land, a new local store comes to town. Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) is open in the city of San Bernardino, the second location the company has opened in Southern California in the past months.
When does daylight saving time end in California?
It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday.
electrek.co
The first all-electric community powered by a solar and battery microgrid launches in California
New clean energy communities are coming to California. Leading homebuilder KB Homes announced Wednesday it has established what it calls the first all-electric, solar-and-battery-powered microgrid community in the golden state. KB partnered with the US Department of Energy (DOE), SunPower, Scheider Electric, and Kia, among others, to test the new...
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
