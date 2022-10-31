Read full article on original website
A hiking guide for new backpackers
First-year Western Washington University student Hilary Greenwood hiked the entire Pacific Crest Trail in five months. Now, she can’t sleep in a bed because she said they’re too comfortable. “I think it’s hard for me because I slept on the ground for so much of [the trail] that...
How can exercise fight seasonal depression?
As November arrives in Bellingham, it brings shorter days and rainy weather. For those who experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression, this raises concern. According to the National Library of Medicine, sunlight plays a role in regulating the brain's serotonin levels, which fights depression. A survey conducted...
Whatcom County child care initiative seeks to help families, but some residents push back
Two Whatcom County initiatives on the upcoming midterm ballot propose a tax increase, or levy, on property value – Proposition 2022-5 to help fund child care and early-learning services and Proposition 2022-6 to help fund emergency medical services in Whatcom County. Proposition 5, the child care initiative, was created...
What is Make.Shift Art Space?
A dark gray building with bright teal trim nestled between restaurants in downtown Bellingham is home to one of the town’s lesser-known artistic gems. This is Make.Shift Art Space. Through the front door lies an art gallery with mixed media pieces displayed on the walls and floor. Down the...
Viking basketball legend Emma Duff playing overseas in Germany
Stepping off a plane in a completely foreign country, Emma Duff, a highly accoladed Western Washington University alumna, is taking a leap of faith as she begins her pro basketball career in Germany. Duff plays for the KIA Metropol Baskets in Schwabach, Germany. She signed with the Baskets soon after...
