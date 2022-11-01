Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker

Atlanta-area Pastor Jamal Bryant delivered a fiery sermon on Sunday slamming Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker , the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during his lengthy, blistering critique of the former football star.

“In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant declared.

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. We need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts. We need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena,” he continued. “We don’t need a walker. We need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding, knowing your labor is not in vain.”

Watch the sermon here:

One video of his sermon that was shared on Twitter has now been seen more than 6.2 million times.

Walker is reportedly inching ahead in the polls against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, despite allegations that Walker, who is running on an anti-abortion agenda, in the past paid for two women to terminate their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims.