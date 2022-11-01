ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Atlanta-area Pastor Jamal Bryant delivered a fiery sermon on Sunday slamming Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker , the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during his lengthy, blistering critique of the former football star.

“In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant declared.

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. We need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts. We need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena,” he continued. “We don’t need a walker. We need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding, knowing your labor is not in vain.”

One video of his sermon that was shared on Twitter has now been seen more than 6.2 million times.

Walker is reportedly inching ahead in the polls against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, despite allegations that Walker, who is running on an anti-abortion agenda, in the past paid for two women to terminate their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims.

CollegePark
3d ago

It's amazing how people that only want to support Walker will speak against this Pastor. This guy is an African American man who's life is judged based on his intelligence and abilities to communicate, which society has always used as a benchmark when it comes to judging Black people, yet y'all want to give Herschel a pass!! He's an inarticulate, lying puppet, which is offensive to any Black Man that had to actually play by the rules to earn a living and compete, The GOP went to get this dude for the public to critique his readiness to lead and don't be mad at that man for speaking his truth to his congregation.

Ginger Dixson
3d ago

I think what the Pastor said was correct he is telling the truth because I'm not going out to vote for some candidate because your a football player I want some one that's going too work for my state to help the people not harm them. Preach Pastor Jamal 🙏💜

Wanda D
3d ago

I don't care for Jamal but he's correct, "This is 2022, we do not need no Walkers, we need Runners". The USA Democracy is at stake.

