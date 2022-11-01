Read full article on original website
Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom […]
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an arrest was made for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP officials say that a detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, police couldn’t find a match.
Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers
(WEHT)-- A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect
The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. Indiana State Fire...
Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed. We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene […]
