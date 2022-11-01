ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville woman charged with child neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana police use DNA to solve Crawford Co. rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an arrest was made for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP officials say that a detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, police couldn’t find a match.
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Bloomington Police Department posts photo of stabbing suspect

The Bloomington Police Department has posted a photo of a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Dunn, in Bloomington, Indiana. “The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photograph. The man is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours of October 29th in the 400 block of N Dunn Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rodgers at (812) 349-3318 or [email protected]”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. Indiana State Fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Miraculously no one hurt after Loogootee store collapse

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT) — Agencies were called out to Church Street in Loogootee, Indiana earlier Sunday after a business collapsed. We’re told it happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop that was known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers was on scene […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN

