Workers in a producing facility that assemble Apple Inc.’s. iPhone within the Chinese metropolis of Zhengzhou seem to have left to keep away from COVID-19 curbs, with many touring on foot for days after an unknown variety of staff have been quarantined within the facility after a virus outbreak, the Associated Press reported. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms confirmed people who find themselves allegedly Foxconn staff climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the highway. Separately, guests to Shanghai Disneyland have been left stranded on the park on Monday, after the resort halted operations to adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions amid a brand new outbreak of the virus.

3 DAYS AGO