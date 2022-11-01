ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coronavirus tally: Workers leave iPhone facility in China to avoid COVID curbs and visitors stranded at Disneyland in Shanghai

Workers in a producing facility that assemble Apple Inc.’s. iPhone within the Chinese metropolis of Zhengzhou seem to have left to keep away from COVID-19 curbs, with many touring on foot for days after an unknown variety of staff have been quarantined within the facility after a virus outbreak, the Associated Press reported. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms confirmed people who find themselves allegedly Foxconn staff climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the highway. Separately, guests to Shanghai Disneyland have been left stranded on the park on Monday, after the resort halted operations to adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions amid a brand new outbreak of the virus.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
WDW News Today

Shanghai Disneyland Reducing Capacity and Workforce Once Again Due To COVID-19

Starting today, October 29, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. This is the second time this month that this has occurred.
Newsweek

Video Shows Shanghai Disneyland Visitors Trying to Flee Park Amid Lockdown

Thousands of tourists found themselves locked inside Shanghai Disney Resort until late on Monday following a snap lockdown and park-wide testing for COVID-19. Videos circulating on Weibo and Red—popular social media apps in China—appeared to show visitors sprinting toward the exits at Shanghai Disneyland, only to find them locked.
TheDailyBeast

Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running

China’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort. On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with a limited workforce, and that some live events would be cancelled, but the park remained open.
americanmilitarynews.com

China locks thousands in Shanghai Disney over 1 COVID case

Guests were recently trapped in Shanghai Disneyland and mass-tested for COVID-19 after a woman’s infection was traced back to the theme park, triggering its third shutdown in a year as China sticks by its “zero COVID” policy. The park suddenly locked down on Monday around 11:39 a.m....
WBAL Radio

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese business news...

