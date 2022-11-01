Read full article on original website
Related
Visitors stopped from leaving Disneyland after person with Covid traced to Shanghai theme park
Inside brutal Shanghai quarantine centre where Covid patients sleep on wooden pallets. Several people were left trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland for hours after it was closed as those visiting were barred from leaving the park until they returned a negative test for Covid-19. The Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town...
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
daystech.org
Coronavirus tally: Workers leave iPhone facility in China to avoid COVID curbs and visitors stranded at Disneyland in Shanghai
Workers in a producing facility that assemble Apple Inc.’s. iPhone within the Chinese metropolis of Zhengzhou seem to have left to keep away from COVID-19 curbs, with many touring on foot for days after an unknown variety of staff have been quarantined within the facility after a virus outbreak, the Associated Press reported. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms confirmed people who find themselves allegedly Foxconn staff climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the highway. Separately, guests to Shanghai Disneyland have been left stranded on the park on Monday, after the resort halted operations to adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions amid a brand new outbreak of the virus.
Shanghai Disney Resort will close indefinitely starting on Halloween due to COVID-19
Shanghai Disney Resort, which includes Shanghai Disneyland, shopping and dining facilities, will be closed indefinitely starting on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors trapped in Shanghai’s Disney resort after lockdown announced
Visitors to Shanghai’s Disney resort were trapped inside for the second time in 12 months after authorities and operators announced a sudden lockdown as part of China’s strict pandemic response. In a repeat of scenes from across Covid-zero China, viral videos on Monday appeared to show guests rushing...
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Disney Closes China Theme Park, and People Cannot Leave
Disney, like other western companies, is caught in the vice of China’s COVID-19 policy.
Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Over Covid, Visitors Can’t Leave Without Negative Test
UPDATED with Disney statement: Shanghai’s Disney Resort was not exactly The Happiest Place On Earth on Monday. The park abruptly shut down to comply with China’s controversial zero-Covid policy, leaving all visitors trapped inside for hours until they could show a negative test for the virus. The resort...
WDW News Today
Shanghai Disneyland Reducing Capacity and Workforce Once Again Due To COVID-19
Starting today, October 29, 2022, Shanghai Disneyland is operating with a reduced workforce so employees can comply with COVID-19 pandemic control measures. Some experiences will not be available temporarily. Guests are able to get refunds or exchanges for their affected vacations. This is the second time this month that this has occurred.
Video Shows Shanghai Disneyland Visitors Trying to Flee Park Amid Lockdown
Thousands of tourists found themselves locked inside Shanghai Disney Resort until late on Monday following a snap lockdown and park-wide testing for COVID-19. Videos circulating on Weibo and Red—popular social media apps in China—appeared to show visitors sprinting toward the exits at Shanghai Disneyland, only to find them locked.
Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running
China’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort. On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with a limited workforce, and that some live events would be cancelled, but the park remained open.
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
americanmilitarynews.com
China locks thousands in Shanghai Disney over 1 COVID case
Guests were recently trapped in Shanghai Disneyland and mass-tested for COVID-19 after a woman’s infection was traced back to the theme park, triggering its third shutdown in a year as China sticks by its “zero COVID” policy. The park suddenly locked down on Monday around 11:39 a.m....
WBAL Radio
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese business news...
Forty countries to unveil methane plans at UN climate summit, US official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Some forty of the 119 countries that pledged last year to slash emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane will unveil their plans to do so at the UN climate summit next week, according to a senior U.S. official.
Comments / 0