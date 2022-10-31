Read full article on original website
Related
Berwick girls' volleyball team fuels up before big game
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick girls' volleyball team is heading toward a fourth straight appearance in the District II Finals. So two local businesses, Patriot Metal Products and the Forge Pub and Eatery, hosted a dinner for the players to get the girls ready for the big game. "Oh...
Crash closes part of Interstate 81 in Scranton, causing long backups
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash closed part of a highway in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at the President Biden Expressway exit (185) in Scranton due to a crash, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins
PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake. "Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Lycoming College unveils new music center
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
East Stroudsburg University interim president promoted to full-time position
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Kenneth Long has been walking the campus at East Stroudsburg University for nearly a decade. He's been the interim president since July 2020, after his predecessor retired. But just this week, the interim title has been removed, making Long ESU's newest president. "It's relaxing a...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
WNEP-TV 16
A Blind Muzzleloader Hunt
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We'll join Mike Hobbins and Russ Wagner of TOP Calls on a muzzleloader hunt in Susquehanna County. Mike is blind, and with the eyes of Russ and some advanced technology, he'll hopefully get a shot at a doe with his muzzleloader.
Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year
REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
PA paper supply owner appears on BBC
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Man reportedly lied on ATF form
Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0