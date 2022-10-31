ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lycoming College unveils new music center

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

A Blind Muzzleloader Hunt

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We'll join Mike Hobbins and Russ Wagner of TOP Calls on a muzzleloader hunt in Susquehanna County. Mike is blind, and with the eyes of Russ and some advanced technology, he'll hopefully get a shot at a doe with his muzzleloader.
Newswatch 16

Turkey trouble: Your bird will cost more this year

REEDERS, Pa. — We are just three weeks from Thanksgiving, and it's already shaping up to be an expensive one. Not only is the main course in short supply, but turkey will also be more costly. At Jackson View Farms near Reeders, the sound of gobbling turkeys comes with...
REEDERS, PA
WBRE

PA paper supply owner appears on BBC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly lied on ATF form

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

