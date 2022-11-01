Read full article on original website
thesuffieldobserver.com
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
We cannot understand the plight of the homeless without understanding their experiences
On Nov. 5, in South Windsor's Nevers Park, I will co-host, alongside the anti-homelessness charity Hartford Bags of Love, the fourth-annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness.
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Activities at Sacred Heart
Twenty members of the tenth grade CCD class will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Oct 30. A Candlelight Rosary Service has been scheduled for Oct 2 at 6 p.m. in the meditation garden between the church and Fr. Ted Hall. If you need rosary beads they will be provided by the church. This event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Religious Education Program.
thesuffieldobserver.com
West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar
WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Second Baptist Events
We at Second Baptist Church are very excited about our new pastor’s arrival. Please join us for The Reverend Justin Cox’s Installation Service on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited!. On October 31, Halloween Trick or Treaters are welcome to stop by the front of...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Ex-charter school exec convicted in 1984 attacks on women — one in Windsor
It took a six-member Hartford Superior Court jury just 35 minutes Wednesday to convict former charter school executive Michael M. Sharpe of kidnapping four women during late-night attacks in their apartments in 1984, raping each of them, threatening their lives, and stealing property ranging from jewelry to snacks. The jury...
New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Polish Veterans
The Veterans Memorial in the center of Suffield includes the names of at least twenty men of Polish descent who served in the United States Army during World War I. Some of those men were foreign-born Poles who had emigrated from the land that Austria, Germany, and Russia partitioned in 1795. Only a few had become American citizens by the time The Great War started. Some others listed on the memorial were first-generation Polish Americans born to immigrants who had come to America around the turn of the 20th century. Information about these men is complicated to find, so it is difficult to know if they were citizens or not and if they volunteered or were drafted into service. One can only guess what may have motivated these men to serve our country.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
New Britain Herald
Hundreds of children, families have scary good time during Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Halloween night hundreds of children and their families roamed around Central Park dressed in costumes from scary zombies, monsters and witches to fun Disney and Marvel characters, enjoying the New Britain Downtown District’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone. “The Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone went great,” said...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Christmas in Suffield
Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
