The Veterans Memorial in the center of Suffield includes the names of at least twenty men of Polish descent who served in the United States Army during World War I. Some of those men were foreign-born Poles who had emigrated from the land that Austria, Germany, and Russia partitioned in 1795. Only a few had become American citizens by the time The Great War started. Some others listed on the memorial were first-generation Polish Americans born to immigrants who had come to America around the turn of the 20th century. Information about these men is complicated to find, so it is difficult to know if they were citizens or not and if they volunteered or were drafted into service. One can only guess what may have motivated these men to serve our country.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO