thesuffieldobserver.com
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar
WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Last Month to Enter Photos
The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Second Baptist Events
We at Second Baptist Church are very excited about our new pastor’s arrival. Please join us for The Reverend Justin Cox’s Installation Service on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited!. On October 31, Halloween Trick or Treaters are welcome to stop by the front of...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
Mall-O-Ween returns in Holyoke and Hampshire Mall for trick-or-treaters
Mall-O-Ween is back! Two community shopping centers will be hosting their annual trick-or-treating event Monday night.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Letter to the Editor
I was disappointed to read Michael Bernstein’s complaints in the September Suffield Observer about the Friends of the KML book sale. We do sympathize with his frustration with Friday shoppers who use empty boxes to save a place in line before the sale opens, and we will discourage that practice in the future. But we plan to continue welcoming the use of scanners at the sale. We want dealers to come to our sale. This year, almost half of the $16,000 proceeds was made on Friday night, and much of that income came from dealers. All of the money that we make at the sale is used to benefit the Kent Memorial Library.
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Activities at Sacred Heart
Twenty members of the tenth grade CCD class will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Oct 30. A Candlelight Rosary Service has been scheduled for Oct 2 at 6 p.m. in the meditation garden between the church and Fr. Ted Hall. If you need rosary beads they will be provided by the church. This event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Religious Education Program.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.
WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Cub Scout Pack 266 Adventures
At the beginning of October, we camped out at Battleship Cove. We went on the USS Massachusetts. The boat itself was very big, but the beds were a bit smaller than a twin size. It was raining so we couldn’t check out all of the deck. I did see some massive weapons on the inside and outside of the ship. On the inside we saw gigantic missiles which were very scary to touch. We learned that the USS Massachusetts did not lose a single person in battle during World War II.
thesuffieldobserver.com
KML Children and Teen Programs
Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your singing voice! We sing, dance, blow bubbles – and have fun! Drop in. Recommended for ages 0-5. Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. (Grades 5-8) Want to know where your family came from and who they were? Want to...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
