Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Board of Education Goals
The Suffield Board of Education establishes a set of annual goals that serve to guide our district in a myriad of ways. Multi-year strategic planning, annual advancement plans, school-based priorities, budgeting, and resource allocation are all significantly influenced by the BOE Goals, and we look forward to the direction and guidance they provide.
Suffield Community Aid
You Can Donate to SCA’s Annual Appeal electronically! Within the next few weeks, you will receive SCA’s annual appeal letter in the mail. Please support our campaign at any funding level you can by donating by mail, on our website or through our Facebook page. SCA provides supportive health and social services that positively affect the well-being of residents during times of need. We can’t accomplish our goals without you! Visit our website to read our annual report: www.suffieldcommunityaid.org.
KML Children and Teen Programs
Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your singing voice! We sing, dance, blow bubbles – and have fun! Drop in. Recommended for ages 0-5. Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. (Grades 5-8) Want to know where your family came from and who they were? Want to...
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
November Commission Meetings
Please check the Town of Suffield website for time, location or schedule changes:. Veterans Memorial Expansion Comm.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
First Selectman’s Update
Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
SWC to Make Blankets
With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
Springfield Strength and Conditioning receives national accreditation
Springfield College: the Birthplace of Basketball and a school renowned for athletic excellence. Specifically, Springfield’s Strength and Conditioning program excelled rapidly and has been persistently blossoming since its foundation in 1885. One may ask: where is the proof?. Well, Springfield had its undergraduate and graduate Strength and Conditioning programs...
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
Baystate Health in need of O negative blood
Baystate Health has issued an emergency plea for blood donors with type O negative as the deal with a blood supply shortage.
Suffield 2023 Revaluation Begins
CT General State Statute 12-62 requires the revaluation of all real estate in town every five years. The last revaluation in Suffield was for the 2018 Grand List. We have started the project for a town wide revaluation for the October 1, 2023, Grand List and have contracted with eQuality Valuation Services from Waterbury, Conn. The first step in the process is to confirm property details. Data mailers will be sent to all improved properties which will list details such as style of house, room count and special features. The participation of owners is critical in this phase of the process, and we ask that you review the data, make any changes that may need to be addressed, and return the forms. Our goal is to ensure that the data is correct so accurate values can be applied to all properties. If you have any questions regarding the data mailers, or the process of the revaluation you can contact the Assessor’s office during Town Hall hours at 860-668-3866.
