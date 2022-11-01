ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

American Fishing Trawler Sinks After Collision with MSC Containership

An American fishing trawler sank Friday after being involved in a collision with a containership off the coast of Virginia, approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. All thirteen people aboard were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and good samaritan vessels. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […]
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
nationalfisherman.com

Gulf reef fishermen press on red grouper, amberjack reallocations

A coalition of Gulf of Mexico fishermen got their day in federal court, making the case against reallocating red grouper to the recreational sector. At an Oct. 18 hearing in Washington, D.C., lawyers for the Gulf Reef Fish Shareholders Alliance and allied fishermen presented their case against Amendment 53 to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s reef fish management plan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BBC

Size of fishing fleet cut as Isle of Man king scallop season opens

Fewer boats will take to Manx waters for the start of the Isle of Man king scallop season as part of efforts to protect the fishery's future. Sixty vessels have been authorised to fish by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), which is down from 75 last year.
maritime-executive.com

