Read full article on original website
Related
Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast
The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.
Missing boaters fending off sharks rescued by Coast Guard "just in the nick of time" off Louisiana coast
Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said. "Rescued just in the nick of time," the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said...
13 people were rescued from a fishing boat that collided with a container ship off the Virginia coast
The US Coast Guard, with an assist from good Samaritans, rescued 13 people from a sinking fishing boat after it collided with a container ship about 60 miles off the coast of Virginia on Friday.
gcaptain.com
American Fishing Trawler Sinks After Collision with MSC Containership
An American fishing trawler sank Friday after being involved in a collision with a containership off the coast of Virginia, approximately 63 miles southeast of Chincoteague. All thirteen people aboard were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and good samaritan vessels. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday...
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Boat Ride Shows Large Number of Alligators in Louisiana Waterway
Check out the number of alligators on the bank of this waterway. John Bijeaux tagged me in this video of him traveling a local waterway, and the number of alligators entering the water may surprise you. Bijeaux tells me that he was traveling the Fordouche canal while heading to Lake...
nationalfisherman.com
Gulf reef fishermen press on red grouper, amberjack reallocations
A coalition of Gulf of Mexico fishermen got their day in federal court, making the case against reallocating red grouper to the recreational sector. At an Oct. 18 hearing in Washington, D.C., lawyers for the Gulf Reef Fish Shareholders Alliance and allied fishermen presented their case against Amendment 53 to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s reef fish management plan.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Blacktip Shark Attacking Boat Engines
Silly blacktip shark. Nothing good comes from attacking a boat engine. Check out this video posted from the account BlackTipH. The caption: “When sharks eat your engines instead of the bait.”. There were all sorts of fun theories as to why this particular blacktip shark decided to go for...
BBC
Size of fishing fleet cut as Isle of Man king scallop season opens
Fewer boats will take to Manx waters for the start of the Isle of Man king scallop season as part of efforts to protect the fishery's future. Sixty vessels have been authorised to fish by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), which is down from 75 last year.
maritime-executive.com
Trawler Sinks After Colliding With an MSC Boxship Off Virginia
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard and two good samaritan vessels rescued 13 people from a fishing vessel after it collided with a boxship about 60 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Virginia. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a mayday call at about 0200 from the 115-foot trawler Tremont, stating...
WESH
FWC urges boaters to watch for manatees this Manatee Awareness Month
Manatees have had a tough couple of years. It's a record number: more than a thousand manatees died just last year alone. Some died from a shortage of available food due to poor water quality while others from collisions with boats. "This is the second worst year for manatees,” said...
Comments / 0