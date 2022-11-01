ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

CBS New York

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
CORAM, NY
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on the Sagtikos State Parkway

Officials say two people have been arrested following a minor accident on the Sagtikos State Parkway that lead to an armed robbery. State police say three vehicles were involved in a minor collision on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway near Exit 3. Police...
SELDEN, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
NY1

Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty

A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY

