Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother
CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
News 12
19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
Police: Man arrested for displaying handgun, 2 robberies in Riverhead
Matthew Pittman, 21, is facing more than a dozen charges.
Man Found With Crystal Meth During Narcotics Investigation In Merrick, Police Say
An alleged drug dealer is facing charges after police said he was busted with illegal drugs during a narcotics investigation on Long Island. Aristos Reglas, age 44, of East Elmhurst, Queens, was arrested on drug charges by Nassau County Police Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Merrick. Detectives with the department’s Narcotics/Vice...
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
The victim had three daughters who were inside at the time of the shooting. He was married.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
News 12
Police: 2 arrested for armed robbery on the Sagtikos State Parkway
Officials say two people have been arrested following a minor accident on the Sagtikos State Parkway that lead to an armed robbery. State police say three vehicles were involved in a minor collision on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the parkway near Exit 3. Police...
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
Police: Man arrested for shooting woman to death in Coram
Detectives say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban shot and killed Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, early Saturday morning.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
NY1
Man charged with killing Queens mom pleads guilty
A man charged with stabbing a Queens woman to death and hiding her body in a duffel bag will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, prosecutors said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday...
Shirley man arrested in shooting outside Zeldin's home
Noah Green is charged with possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Man with knife shot in leg by police in Brooklyn
The man was preliminarily reported to be armed with a knife, and possibly menacing someone, when police arrived.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Deer In Port Jefferson
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a deer on Long Island. The crash happened in Port Jefferson at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the Smithtown man was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike...
