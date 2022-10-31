Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Beach issues wristbands to access supplies, services
Proof of residency will be required to obtain the wristbands from one of two designated community resource centers.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
WINKNEWS.com
Dispossessed island residents ask when, if FEMA housing will arrive
A woman who rode out Hurricane Ian on Matlacha while her home in St. James City flooded now lives in a tent on her front lawn, and she is one of several blaming FEMA for dragging its feet on providing temporary housing for people in affected areas. “Foam mattresses that...
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers
Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
In this Gulfshore Business report, hundreds of people are hard at work getting Sanibel back on its feet. But, those people are causing traffic issues in and around the Southwest Florida area. Gulfshore Business went to the Publix closest to Sanibel Island to demonstrate how roads have gotten to be...
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
floridaweekly.com
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
CenturyLink says customers should call to speed up restoration process
Valence said depending on where you live, major restoration efforts should be complete before the end of the year.
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
Florida Weekly
Magic Of Lights to illuminate Collier Fairgrounds this holiday season
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as Collier Fairgrounds is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live, “Magic of Lights” will make its...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian rebuild causing building supply shortage
People are working around the clock to rebuild the things lost during Hurricane Ian. One of the main things people are waiting for is supplies. Items like drywall and adhesive products are hard to find. Hurricane Ian did not discriminate. It wiped out homes big and small. Now, the people...
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
