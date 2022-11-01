Read full article on original website
Editorial: Be the difference, cast a vote
There is a world beyond Marquette University, and to make a difference in it, the university can empower students to cast a vote and make a change. Nov. 8 is a very important day in Wisconsin. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., polling sites will be open for voters to cast their ballots. The positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators and state representatives are on the line. People can even do same day registration at their polling location on Election Day.
BURGESS: Wisconsin voters must act
I’ve come to notice a great political divide within our nation. Fighting over who is right and ignoring any oppositional viewpoint in the pursuit of unity, when actually this method just forces more separation. The division is expanding, including here in Wisconsin, and chaos is rising. It’s time for Wisconsinites to stand up and vote.
WE ARE SAATH introduces Mansik Sehat Mondays
“At the end of the day, we’re all humans and it’s important that everyone regardless of their race or background is always taking care of their mental health,” Nina Abraham, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences and secretary of WE ARE SAATH Marquette, said. WE...
MPS partners with Marquette Center for Peacemaking
Located on 3872 N 8th St. is a seemingly common brown building, but inside of the building is a one-of-a-kind program. The Milwaukee Public Schools’ Success Center began out of a collaboration between the MPS system and Marquette University Center for Peacemaking. The other partners are Bloom Center for Arts and Integrated Therapies, Lutheran Social Services, Inner Light Yoga Studio and Bembé. The center provides mental health services and other resources for some MPS students.
Paranormal activity on campus
Marquette University. Just a normal campus, plain old buildings, nothing strange about it … right? Well, beyond the physical realm of brick and gothic architecture, something lurks in the shadows, something mystical, something bizarre, something paranormal. Anna Lardinois, author of “Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends” describes Marquette as, “one of...
Gender-affirming clothing for campus
For students starting to experiment with their gender identity, it is important for them to be able to find resources that support them throughout their journey. The Queer Closet located inside Marquette University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center is one of these resources. “People’s gender identities are very important and very...
NIEZGODA: Signs were there, Waukesha parade trials and tribulations
As the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial comes to a close, two verdicts were reached. Justice was uplifted by our judicial system as Darrell E. Brooks was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, but it failed to uphold the severity of domestic and intimate partner violence charges.
Sports & Science and Science & Sports
The Kasten Gym, Marquette’s practice basketball court in the Al McGuire Center, was filled with more than just players and coaches Oct. 6. Associate professor in exercise science Kristof Kipp and his team of five graduate students position equipment around the court. They arrange eight tiny Sony digital cameras...
Marquette earns first Big East victory on Senior Night
Marquette men’s soccer has not recorded a win in its last consecutive 10 contests. That all changed Wednesday night though when Marquette defeated St. John’s 5-1 on the last day of the regular season at Valley Fields for its first Big East of the season. “It wasn’t the...
Women’s basketball shows up for games other than its own
On a cold October evening, Marquette students were enticed to journey to Valley Fields for a free scarf. However, the women’s basketball team members showed up regardless of the promotion. “It is extremely important because, at Marquette, we believe in community and a sense of supporting one another,” first-year...
Smart’s new motto: Energy Generating Behaviors
College basketball is back, and the Marquette men’s basketball team has added a new motto to its program: Energy Generating Behavior. “That means having fun, first and foremost,” sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell said. “It’s something that makes it more fun and helps us win and get going. We lose ourselves in the fight.”
Shaka’s squad focuses on the now, despite expectations of others
There are six days until the 2022-23 Marquette men’s basketball season kicks off against Radford and the Golden Eagles are trying to build off of its success in head coach Shaka Smart’s first season. “There’s so much work left to be done and our emphasis to our guys...
O-Max looks to build on “Stalwart” defense from last season
Olivier-Maxence Prosper is finally comfortable. For the first time since high school, the junior forward is back suiting up in the same colors and the same program in consecutive seasons. “That’s something that for the past couple years, changing programs, I didn’t have (comfortability),” Prosper said. “I always had to...
