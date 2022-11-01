ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya

It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Phys.org

Elk thriving in Alberta despite increases in predators and hunting success

It would seem inevitable that an increase in predators would lead to a decline in the prey they eat—and the chances of success for hunters. But a new study, now published in PLOS ONE, shows that hasn't happened with elk in Alberta over the past 26 years, despite an increase in the number of wolves, grizzly bears and cougars that prey on them.
tourcounsel.com

Yukon River: Overview and Characteristic (with Map & Photos)

The Yukon is a river in northwestern Canada and the United States that flows into the Bering Sea. The length of the river is 3190 km, the area of ​​the drainage basin is 832.7 thousand km². The annual runoff is 202.7 km³. Etymology. The word "Yukon"...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy