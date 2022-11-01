Read full article on original website
Related
Great talent not translating to on-court success for Timberwolves
The October trash bin is stuffed with smug assumptions. It was to be a month of mostly delightful intrigue, unsettling by the very nature of this new Minnesota Timberwolves roster, but ultimately a jolly good show, a well-teased preamble to a boffo 2022-23 NBA season. As the temps chilled to...
Bucks relying on their defense during their fast start
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played...
NBC Sports
NBA scouts skeptical of Warriors youngsters JK, Wiseman
Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, third-year center James Wiseman and second-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were expected to be a big piece of the Warriors' puzzle. There appeared to be plenty of opportunity for the Warriors youngsters to log heavy minutes and learn lessons on the job after...
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
Oklahoma City is a better team with 3-point shooters on the floor.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Reliving Herro’s game-winning three for Heat. And why Kings coach believes it was a travel
With Jimmy Butler out because of a hip issue, the Miami Heat put the ball in Tyler Herro’s hands down the stretch Wednesday.
ESPN
Herro's 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI -- — Tyler Herro's vision is fine again. Herro's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden...
Ja Morant shows solidarity with Jordan Poole about dribbling violations
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant shared an honest reaction to referees calling three dribbling violations on Jordan Poole in Tuesday night’s contest vs. the Heat.
Channel 3000
Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
ESPN
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI -- — Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.
theScore
Jazz rout Grizzlies, improve to 4-0 at home
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Playing fearless is fueling success for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz dominated on both ends of the court Monday night in a 121-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Utah repeatedly contested shots, crashed the boards...
High-flying No. 9 Trojans look to keep rolling against Bears
California (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 9 Southern California (7-1, 5-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: USC by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: USC leads 71-32-5. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
Uiaglelei returns to Notre Dame as starter for No. 5 Clemson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei used his first start at Notre Dame to emerge as a future star. His second trip could help him revive those hopes. Two weeks after a third-quarter benching, Uiagalelei returns to the scene of a career-defining game when he leads No. 5 Clemson against the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. And the third-year quarterback has learned a few things since 2020.
Comments / 0