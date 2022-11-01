Read full article on original website
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
The Daily South
Classic Pumpkin Pie
The perfect pumpkin pie is warmly spiced with a delicate sweetness. It manages both to herald the holiday season's arrival and bookend it, the satisfying final page on a day of family gathering and celebrations. And our recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie does all these things beautifully—literally. We've added some...
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Cold Raffaello Cake
Raffaello is my favorite Italian cookies because I really like the combination of coconut, white cream, and hazelnuts. But, I found Raffaello Summer For You candies, which Ferrero made with whole almond inside (instead of the whole hazelnut) and they are simply delicious! So, I decided to include these tiny treats in my creamy cold cake recipe.
princesspinkygirl.com
Oreo Truffles Ornaments
This easy Oreo Truffles Ornaments recipe makes the most adorable edible Christmas ornaments out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate candy melts, then dresses them up with mini Reese’s peanut butter cups, sprinkles, and red lace licorice. This no-bake homemade truffle treat is so simple to prepare; they...
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
ABC News
Pumpkin shaped baked brie is perfect for fall
Elevate your charcuterie skills this fall with a seasonal pumpkin twist. Whether you're in charge of preparing an appetizer or board for a party or just looking for a festive fall starter to enjoy at home, this baked Brie recipe is simple enough to make in a flash, but delicious enough that everyone will be asking for more.
Cozy Dinner Party Dessert: Mini Hot Chocolate Fudge Cakes
My grandmother used to make a variation on these cakes served in ramekins right out of the oven. The contrast between the slightly crunchy cake and the warm, gooey hot fudge interior makes it a perfect dessert to serve at dinner parties and holidays. Likewise, the chocolate and the espresso work in tandem to create a dash of dark sweetness coupled with a rich coffee flavor. The cocoa powder adds a deeper chocolatey taste to the mix.
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
We’re Living for These Candy Corn Treats (And Shots!) That Are Halloween Goals
Halloween is here! And if you're planning on conjuring up some delicious, last-minute treats, enter: candy corn. If you're a die-hard candy corn lover who has piles of it in your pantry—or even if you just get excited about the striped little candies around Oct. 31—then you'll be happy to discover all the creative ways you can make treats with it.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peppermint Patties
Our Homemade Peppermint Patties recipe is soft and minty in the middle and coated in smooth chocolate almond bark. This no-bake Christmas candy is so easy to make and tastes even better than the store-bought version. Made by combining powdered sugar and sweetened condensed milk with peppermint extract and dipping...
Delish
Frozen Hot Chocolate
If you're all about the famous frozen hot chocolate but don't feel like making the trip all the way to New York City, we have the best solution right here. This frozen hot chocolate recipe is the easiest chocolatey dessert when you want something simple, fast and still impressive. Festive enough to be a winter dessert but refreshing enough to sip on during hot summer days, this is a year-round favorite.
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
Nigel Slater’s recipes for pumpkin rolls with pomegranate molasses, and baked apples with maple syrup
A pumpkin, its heart hollowed out for soup, a jagged smile carved into its shell, will hold a light on the garden steps, but that is as far as I go. Next week, rather than sending exploding rockets into the sky, I will watch as neighbours light up the darkness with their cascades of pink, green and silver. The celebrations in this house will take place around the kitchen table. And where better?
12tomatoes.com
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
This Homemade Pumpkin Pasties Recipe Is Like Biting Into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter
If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably already know that food plays a significant role in Harry's journey. Because food is a universal language, it's one of the key story elements that helps connect readers everywhere to Harry and his world. "The series is about magic, so food is what muggles (aka readers) can connect to on a personal level! Food is comforting, food is important in different cultures, and food shows love, protection, and caring," says Tiffany O'Malley, self-proclaimed Harry Potter expert and co-host of Swish and Flick, an all-Potter podcast. And even if some of the foods in the series are far from appetizing (Think: Blood Pops!), some are based on familiar foods that, for many, are instantly recognizable. A definite HP fan favorite is pumpkin pasties — a semi-sweet pumpkin-stuffed play on the traditional Cornish pasty. Want to give them a go? You came to the right place.
Get Our Recipe for Harry Potter Butterbeer Ice Cream Floats
It's our Muggle twist on the butterscotch-flavored drink from original Harry Potter movies The Harry Potter series is full of wizarding tricks and magical treats. In the seven books and eight movies, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson) indulge in Fizzing Whizbees, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans and mugs of butterbeer in between battles against "He Who Must Not Be Named." Served hot and foaming at the Three Broomsticks tavern in the series, the IRL drink is served in several spots around the world...
Wizard-Approved Butterbeer Mocktail Recipe
Whether you grew up reading the books or watching the movies, there was one delicacy in the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" that made your mouth water — butterbeer. Often made at friendly Hogsmeade gatherings, there was something about creamy beer-like beverages that sounded more enchanting than any spell, and only made your longing for a letter from Hogwarts even stronger.
Food & Wine
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
The cinnamon, nutmeg and almond extract in this recipe gives the cookie dough a nice hint of spice. But letting the dough rest overnight to better hydrate the flour is the secret to the tender texture of these sugar cookies. When you roll out the dough, place it between two pieces of parchment so it doesn't stick to the counter, and be sure to flour your cookie cutters. We suggest topping the cookies with a classic vanilla-scented icing and sparkling sugar to make them fit any occasion that calls for cookies.
