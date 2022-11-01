Read full article on original website
marquettewire.org
WE ARE SAATH introduces Mansik Sehat Mondays
“At the end of the day, we’re all humans and it’s important that everyone regardless of their race or background is always taking care of their mental health,” Nina Abraham, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences and secretary of WE ARE SAATH Marquette, said. WE...
marquettewire.org
MPS partners with Marquette Center for Peacemaking
Located on 3872 N 8th St. is a seemingly common brown building, but inside of the building is a one-of-a-kind program. The Milwaukee Public Schools’ Success Center began out of a collaboration between the MPS system and Marquette University Center for Peacemaking. The other partners are Bloom Center for Arts and Integrated Therapies, Lutheran Social Services, Inner Light Yoga Studio and Bembé. The center provides mental health services and other resources for some MPS students.
marquettewire.org
Paranormal activity on campus
Marquette University. Just a normal campus, plain old buildings, nothing strange about it … right? Well, beyond the physical realm of brick and gothic architecture, something lurks in the shadows, something mystical, something bizarre, something paranormal. Anna Lardinois, author of “Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends” describes Marquette as, “one of...
marquettewire.org
Marquette discusses what’s next for graduate education
An address was given to kick off the 100th anniversary of Marquette’s graduate school, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Raynor library. Throughout the year the graduate school will host events to celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates and faculty. Leonard Cassuto, a professor of English and American Studies at...
marquettewire.org
Marquette, Butler face off in year-long blood battle
Marquette and Butler universities kick off their inaugural blood drive competition in collaboration with Versiti Blood Centers. The event began Sept. 1 and stretches until the end of the academic year, allowing each university’s students, staff, faculty and communities multiple opportunities to participate in the rivalry. Butler is currently...
marquettewire.org
Students look to get involved in upcoming election
With early voting starting and Election Day (Nov. 8) just a few weeks away, nonpartisan efforts to vote in Wisconsin elections are taking place at Marquette. For some college students, this might be the first time they vote in an election. College students have the choice of voting in the state where they attend college or in their home state.
unitedwaygmwc.org
A Year of Change: EvictionFreeMKE in Its First Year
On October 14, 2021, amidst an uncertain, unprecedented time in a global pandemic, a blue ribbon was cut in a new office space housed on the second floor of the Legal Aid/Community Advocates' Building in Milwaukee. This ribbon cutting was the official launch of EvictionFreeMKE, a program that connects Milwaukee...
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
WISN
Parents outraged over school board member's racist comment
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Some parents in the Hartland-Lakeside school district are outraged by a racist comment one of the board members made during a meeting last month. The comment came during an Oct. 17 school board meeting in a discussion about the district’s social and emotional learning curriculum, which is designed to teach self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K
MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
marquettewire.org
King succeeding on and off the hardwood floor
Jordan King never questioned the idea of attending college. “As long as I can remember, I wanted to play college basketball,” Jordan said. “That was kind of the driving force. Of course, you have to get there with school first.”. Now in her fourth year at Marquette, Jordan...
marquettewire.org
Smart’s new motto: Energy Generating Behaviors
College basketball is back, and the Marquette men’s basketball team has added a new motto to its program: Energy Generating Behavior. “That means having fun, first and foremost,” sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell said. “It’s something that makes it more fun and helps us win and get going. We lose ourselves in the fight.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
marquettewire.org
Women’s basketball shows up for games other than its own
On a cold October evening, Marquette students were enticed to journey to Valley Fields for a free scarf. However, the women’s basketball team members showed up regardless of the promotion. “It is extremely important because, at Marquette, we believe in community and a sense of supporting one another,” first-year...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd stepping down: Report
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd is stepping down at the end of the month, the lawmaker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
